Sony confirms Android 12 updates for two more Xperia phones

Sony confirms Android 12 updates for two more Xperia phones0
Since it closed its official mobile blog a long time ago, the news was posted on Instagram, one of the few places where Sony fans can still get information about what’s happening in the Xperia universe. Unfortunately, the Japanese company didn’t provide an ETA for these updates, although it does say that Android 12 is “coming soon.”
Both mid-range Xperia 10 series phones are currently stuck on Android 11, but while the Xperia 10 III is likely to receive another major update after Android 12, we’re not so sure that will also happen for the two-year-old Xperia 10 II. The latter initially shipped with Android 10 back in 2020 and was upgraded to Android 11 later on, so this will be the second major Android OS update it gets.
A third Xperia 10 series phone, the Xperia 10 III Lite is probably going to be updated to Android 12 too, but this is just wishful think at the moment as Sony has yet to make it official.
