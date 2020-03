Sony's Xperia 1 handset and best wireless headphones can be bundled at a huge discount

While waiting for the company to confirm an actual release date and starting price for its latest flagship model, you might be interested to hear the original Sony Xperia 1 variant is cheaper than ever before in a very compelling bundle. Normally available for a whopping $950 all by itself, the Snapdragon 855 mobile powerhouse can be had right now for roughly $215 less than that... alongside a pair of premium Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones with noise cancelling technology.



That's a $215 discount on the 6.5-inch handset itself, as well as 350 bucks shaven off the... $350 list price of those incredibly well-reviewed over-ear cans. All in all, that brings your savings up to more than $550, absolutely crushing a similar That's a $215 discount on the 6.5-inch handset itself, as well as 350 bucks shaven off the... $350 list price of those incredibly well-reviewed over-ear cans. All in all, that brings your savings up to more than $550, absolutely crushing a similar bundle deal offered by Amazon for Black Friday a few months back.



Curiously enough, the Curiously enough, the Xperia 1 is still significantly costlier if you choose to order it without the complimentary headphones, so obviously, we strongly urge you not to do that. Naturally, Amazon is selling the Android 10 device unlocked and fully compatible with all GSM networks stateside, as well as Verizon. While the handset is up for grabs in black and purple paint jobs when purchased solo, it can only be combined with free noise-cancelling headphones as far as the former hue is concerned.



Backed by a standard 1-year warranty, the Xperia 1 on sale here comes with 128 gigs of internal storage space, as well as a microSD card slot, 6 gigs of memory, the aforementioned top-shelf Qualcomm processor, an extra-tall OLED display sporting a resolution of 3,840 x 1,644 pixels, 3,330mAh battery capacity, and a solid triple 12MP rear-facing camera system. This is Backed by a standard 1-year warranty, the Xperia 1 on sale here comes with 128 gigs of internal storage space, as well as a microSD card slot, 6 gigs of memory, the aforementioned top-shelf Qualcomm processor, an extra-tall OLED display sporting a resolution of 3,840 x 1,644 pixels, 3,330mAh battery capacity, and a solid triple 12MP rear-facing camera system. This is certainly not a perfect phone , but at under $750 with a $350-worth pair of wireless headphones included, it's definitely more attractive than ever.

Sony is not what we'd call a relevant player in the global smartphone game nowadays, selling under a million units in total per quarter , but at least at first glance, the recently unveiled Xperia 1 II looks like it could mark the beginning of a beautiful comeback of sorts for a widely beloved yet long-struggling handset vendor.