Sony's Xperia 1 handset and best wireless headphones can be bundled at a huge discount
That's a $215 discount on the 6.5-inch handset itself, as well as 350 bucks shaven off the... $350 list price of those incredibly well-reviewed over-ear cans. All in all, that brings your savings up to more than $550, absolutely crushing a similar bundle deal offered by Amazon for Black Friday a few months back.
Curiously enough, the Xperia 1 is still significantly costlier if you choose to order it without the complimentary headphones, so obviously, we strongly urge you not to do that. Naturally, Amazon is selling the Android 10 device unlocked and fully compatible with all GSM networks stateside, as well as Verizon. While the handset is up for grabs in black and purple paint jobs when purchased solo, it can only be combined with free noise-cancelling headphones as far as the former hue is concerned.
Backed by a standard 1-year warranty, the Xperia 1 on sale here comes with 128 gigs of internal storage space, as well as a microSD card slot, 6 gigs of memory, the aforementioned top-shelf Qualcomm processor, an extra-tall OLED display sporting a resolution of 3,840 x 1,644 pixels, 3,330mAh battery capacity, and a solid triple 12MP rear-facing camera system. This is certainly not a perfect phone, but at under $750 with a $350-worth pair of wireless headphones included, it's definitely more attractive than ever.