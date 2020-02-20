Sony Mobile website discontinued after years of tumbling Xperia sales



This change comes without any warning, but it most certainly isn’t a surprise. Sony has already confirmed plans to close the official Xperia support forum soon and also announced that it would be shutting down Sony Mobile Communications AB, its dedicated mobile business in Europe.



The decommissioning of the website was, therefore, inevitable and is likely the latest step in Sony’s cost cutting efforts. Despite shrinking demand for Xperia smartphones, the company is determined to turn things around and reach profitability next year.



Sony is hoping to achieve this by combining reduced costs with an increased demand for its smartphones because of 5G. But HTC and LG are hoping for similar results, and the latter so far hasn’t seen any despite being one of the first major brands to ship a 5G-ready phone.



