Android Sony

Sony Mobile website discontinued after years of tumbling Xperia sales

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Feb 20, 2020, 4:24 AM
Sony Mobile website discontinued after years of tumbling Xperia sales
Sony sold 1.3 million Xperia smartphones last quarter and expects to ship only 700,000 units this quarter. Now, following years of declining sales and without any signs of recovery, the Japanese company has discontinued (via Xperia Blog) the official Sony Mobile website.

The dedicated Xperia site which has showcased the company’s devices for over 10 years now redirects to Sony.com, where the company’s lineup of smartphones can be found under the ‘Mobile’ subsection within the Electronics menu. 

This change comes without any warning, but it most certainly isn’t a surprise. Sony has already confirmed plans to close the official Xperia support forum soon and also announced that it would be shutting down Sony Mobile Communications AB, its dedicated mobile business in Europe.

The decommissioning of the website was, therefore, inevitable and is likely the latest step in Sony’s cost cutting efforts. Despite shrinking demand for Xperia smartphones, the company is determined to turn things around and reach profitability next year.

Sony is hoping to achieve this by combining reduced costs with an increased demand for its smartphones because of 5G. But HTC and LG are hoping for similar results, and the latter so far hasn’t seen any despite being one of the first major brands to ship a 5G-ready phone.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung is becoming more and more like Apple, and that's... perfectly okay
Samsung is becoming more and more like Apple, and that's... perfectly okay
Deception: the Galaxy S20's telephoto camera is not really a telephoto camera
Deception: the Galaxy S20's telephoto camera is not really a telephoto camera
Here's why Galaxy Z Flip's folding glass display cover is still protected by a plastic film
Here's why Galaxy Z Flip's folding glass display cover is still protected by a plastic film
The Google "Pixel 5" was just mentioned for the first time
The Google "Pixel 5" was just mentioned for the first time
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Note 20 could come sooner than you think
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Note 20 could come sooner than you think
With the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung finally nailed this one feature
With the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung finally nailed this one feature
Sorry, but Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip doesn't make any sense in our modern smartphone world
Sorry, but Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip doesn't make any sense in our modern smartphone world
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Specs, size, features, and price comparison
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Specs, size, features, and price comparison

Popular stories

This important feature just disappeared on some Pixel 4 phones
This important feature just disappeared on some Pixel 4 phones
Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, price expectations
Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, price expectations
Samsung's S20 Ultra price put to shame by new Snapdragon 865 flagship with 108MP camera
Samsung's S20 Ultra price put to shame by new Snapdragon 865 flagship with 108MP camera
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip
Android texts might get this iMessage feature soon
Android texts might get this iMessage feature soon
The stunning difference between 120Hz and 60Hz displays: Galaxy S20 vs S10
The stunning difference between 120Hz and 60Hz displays: Galaxy S20 vs S10

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless