Sony Mobile website discontinued after years of tumbling Xperia sales

This change comes without any warning, but it most certainly isn’t a surprise. Sony has already confirmed plans to close the official Xperia support forum soon and also announced that it would be shutting down Sony Mobile Communications AB, its dedicated mobile business in Europe.



The decommissioning of the website was, therefore, inevitable and is likely the latest step in Sony’s cost cutting efforts. Despite shrinking demand for Xperia smartphones, the company is determined to turn things around and reach profitability next year.



Sony is hoping to achieve this by combining reduced costs with an increased demand for its smartphones because of 5G. But HTC and LG are hoping for similar results, and the latter so far hasn’t seen any despite being one of the first major brands to ship a 5G-ready phone.





Sony sold 1.3 million Xperia smartphones last quarter and expects to ship only 700,000 units this quarter. Now, following years of declining sales and without any signs of recovery, the Japanese company has discontinued (via) the official Sony Mobile website.The dedicated Xperia site which has showcased the company’s devices for over 10 years now redirects to Sony.com , where the company’s lineup of smartphones can be found under the ‘Mobile’ subsection within the Electronics menu.