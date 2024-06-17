Sony Xperia 1 VI Battery and charging test results: Top-notch!





The Sony Xperia arrives with a standard 5,000mAh battery, which is par for the course with other devices of similar 6.5" size.





Paired with the efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, the latest Xperia flagship hints at awesome battery life, and there's only one way to see if this one holds true: run it through our exhaustive battery tests.





Sony Xperia 1 VI

( 5000 mAh ) Battery Life Estimate 7h 17m Ranks #12 for phones tested in the past 2 years Average is 6h 40m Browsing 18h 54m Average is 15h 10m Video 7h 46m Average is 10h 5m Gaming 14h 3m Average is 7h 53m Charging speed 30W Charger 54% 30 min 1h 21m Full charge Ranks #53 for phones released in the past 2 years Wireless Charging 0W Charger 0% 30 min 0h Full charge





As per our tests, the Xperia 1 VI achieves an above-average battery result. The latest Sony flagship truly excels in our gaming and web browsing tests, where it shines very bright, but the video streaming result is noticeably lower than the average. This means that it might not be your best choice if you love streaming Netflix on your device.





Let's break down these results test by test.

Browsing Test results





Web Browsing (hours) Higher is better Sony Xperia 1 VI 18h 54 min Sony Xperia 1 V 8h 15 min Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 20h 6 min Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 19h 20 min OnePlus 12 18h 14 min View all









Interestingly, you may notice the strikingly lower result achieved by the Sony Xperia 1 V. We don't really have a rational explanation for that discrepancy: it's possible that the previous Sony phone has processed the test very differently.





YouTube Test results





Video Streaming (hours) Higher is better Sony Xperia 1 VI 7h 46 min Sony Xperia 1 V 6h 26 min Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 8h 18 min Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 9h 45 min OnePlus 12 13h 37 min View all





Moving on to the video streaming test, which loops through a video playlist (with the screen once again set at 200 nits), the Xperia 1 VI achieves its lowest result. It scored 7 hours and 46 minutes, which isn't bad at all, but it is lower than what the average. The new Sony phone also successfully beats its predecessor in this test, which is a great thing to see.





However, while technically the lowest for the Xperia, it is by no means a disappointing result. The Galaxy S24 Ultra has slightly better battery life, but not that much. The iPhone 15 Pro Max and the OnePlus 12 are way ahead, with the latter in particular achieving an impressive result of nearly 14 hours.





3D Gaming Test results





3D Gaming (hours) Higher is better Sony Xperia 1 VI 14h 3 min Sony Xperia 1 V 5h 46 min Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 6h 28 min Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 9h 36 min OnePlus 12 7h 46 min View all





Finally, in our 3D gaming test, the Xperia 1 VI truly dominates over the competition with the staggering result of 14 hours and 3 minutes, which is among the highest gaming results a flagship has achieved!



Recommended Stories

Indeed, all rivals are left in the dust, with the closest runner-up being the iPhone 15 Pro Max . Other Android flagships like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and OnePlus 12 are way, way behind.





This means that if you're into gaming, the new Xperia might be just up your alley when it comes to endurance.





Charging Test





Full Charge Lower is better 15 Mins (%) Higher is better 30 Mins (%) Higher is better Sony Xperia 1 VI 1h 21 min

27%

54%

Sony Xperia 1 V No data

No data

No data

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 1h 9 min

40%

68%

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 2h 1 min

28%

53%

OnePlus 12 0h 37 min

47%

89%

View all





In terms of charging, the Sony Xperia 1 VI comes with 30W wired charging on board, and as per our tests, that's good enough to fully juice up the phone in 81 minutes, which isn't very fast, but we've also seen slower. A brief 15-minute charge will provide 27% of battery, while half an hour will charge your device up to 54%, which is okay-ish.





Wireless charging





There's no wireless charging on the Sony Xperia 1 VI .