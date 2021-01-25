Sony's best AirPods Max alternative gets a killer new bundle deal
We're talking about such reasonably priced heavyweights as the $379 Bose 700 and especially Sony's $350 WH-1000XM4. Commercially released just a few months before Apple's highly anticipated and extremely divisive cans, these very well-reviewed bad boys followed in the footsteps of the incredibly successful WH-1000XM3, which didn't stop a bunch of major US retailers from offering excellent discounts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020.
Because you can never have too many portable charging accessories, we're pretty sure you'll find the complimentary Mophie Power Boost XXL power bank with a massive capacity of 20,800mAh and two USB-A ports useful around the house and especially while traveling.
The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones themselves are irresistibly priced at $278 a pair, packing industry-leading active noise cancellation technology while providing solid overall audio quality and up to a stellar 30 hours of battery life on a single (blazing fast) charge. Oh, and yes, Adorama can hook you up with both that decent outright discount and cool freebie whether you opt for a black or silver pair of wireless WH-1000XM4 cans.