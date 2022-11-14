These noise-cancelling Sony wireless headphones are impressively affordable this Black Friday... season





But that's where the (even more) convolutedly named WH-CH710N come in, normally fetching a decidedly reasonable $149.99 and currently going for a whopping 82 bucks less than that at Best Buy and Amazon in yet another early Black Friday deal unlikely to be sweetened any further in the near future.

Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Smart Noise Cancellation, Up to 35 Hours of Battery Life, Black and Blue Colors $82 off (55%) Buy at Amazon Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Smart Noise Cancellation, Up to 35 Hours of Battery Life, Black and Gray Colors $82 off (55%) $68 $149 99 Buy at BestBuy





At their new all-time low price, these over-the-ear bad boys look like the perfect Christmas gift for anyone... who doesn't know the difference between the "smart" noise cancellation offered here and the "industry-leading" noise cancellation of the premium WH-1000XM5 and WH-1000XM4





Compared to their higher-end "cousins", the WH-CH710N impressively hold the advantage in the always important battery life department, promising to keep your tunes going for up to 35 hours (!!!) on a single charge.





All of the other features, of course, are decidedly unimpressive... by high-end standards while looking pretty much impossible to match (let alone eclipse) at under 70 bucks by a brand as beloved and as respected by Sony





The overall audio quality is at least as decent as the noise cancelling and Ambient Sound technology, the hands-free calls about as clear and as crisp as you expect, while the design is certainly comfortable enough to keep up with your lengthiest music listening sessions at the office, gym, or during your travels.





If you can't decide whether you should make your purchase through Amazon or Best Buy right now, you might want to keep in mind that the former exclusively sells the Sony WH-CH710N cans in a blue color in addition to black while the latter carries black and gray models.