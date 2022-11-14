Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal

These noise-cancelling Sony wireless headphones are impressively affordable this Black Friday... season

These noise-cancelling Sony headphones are impressively affordable this Black Friday... season
While Sony has been leading the wireless audio industry for many years now, arguably dominating our list of the best high-end Bluetooth headphones around, the WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM5 are not exactly easy to swallow for anyone even at their seemingly official Black Friday 2022 prices.

But that's where the (even more) convolutedly named WH-CH710N come in, normally fetching a decidedly reasonable $149.99 and currently going for a whopping 82 bucks less than that at Best Buy and Amazon in yet another early Black Friday deal unlikely to be sweetened any further in the near future.

Sony WH-CH710N

Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Smart Noise Cancellation, Up to 35 Hours of Battery Life, Black and Blue Colors
$82 off (55%)
Buy at Amazon

Sony WH-CH710N

Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Smart Noise Cancellation, Up to 35 Hours of Battery Life, Black and Gray Colors
$82 off (55%)
$68
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

At their new all-time low price, these over-the-ear bad boys look like the perfect Christmas gift for anyone... who doesn't know the difference between the "smart" noise cancellation offered here and the "industry-leading" noise cancellation of the premium WH-1000XM5 and WH-1000XM4.

Compared to their higher-end "cousins", the WH-CH710N impressively hold the advantage in the always important battery life department, promising to keep your tunes going for up to 35 hours (!!!) on a single charge.

All of the other features, of course, are decidedly unimpressive... by high-end standards while looking pretty much impossible to match (let alone eclipse) at under 70 bucks by a brand as beloved and as respected by Sony.

The overall audio quality is at least as decent as the noise cancelling and Ambient Sound technology, the hands-free calls about as clear and as crisp as you expect, while the design is certainly comfortable enough to keep up with your lengthiest music listening sessions at the office, gym, or during your travels.

If you can't decide whether you should make your purchase through Amazon or Best Buy right now, you might want to keep in mind that the former exclusively sells the Sony WH-CH710N cans in a blue color in addition to black while the latter carries black and gray models.
Latest News

Popular stories

