The Sony WH-1000XM5 are more affordable at Walmart waiting to enhance your listening experience for less
'Music expresses that which cannot be said and on which it is impossible to be silent.' This famous quote from Victor Hugo shows what an important part music plays in our lives. So, why punish yourself by listening to your favorite songs with a pair of bad-quality headphones? It is time for you to upgrade!
We agree that $80 may not seem like a massive saving, but it's actually a bigger discount than the $72 one the headphones got on Amazon towards the end of March. Furthermore, neither Amazon nor Best Buy have an answer to this offer — at least at the time of writing — leaving Walmart the best place to snatch these babies.
The Sony WH-1000XM5 are lightweight and comfortable and deliver clear and flat sound. Furthermore, you can adjust their audio to your liking via the EQ functionality in their companion Sony Headphones Connect app.
Of course, as premium headphones, they also pack top-tier ANC, allowing you to enjoy your favorite songs in peace. Their battery life is also impressive, providing up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge. They also support fast charging. A 10-minute charge should be able to offer approximately 5 hours of listening time.
Overall, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are top-notch wireless headphones through and through. So act fast and save on a pair while you can!
Walmart is selling Sony's WH-1000XM5 at a sweet $80 discount. So, you can grab a pair for $319.97 instead of $399.99, if you pull the trigger on this deal. It's worth noting that only the black-colored option is discounted by that much at the moment, but the other color variants are also on sale, albeit at lower price cuts.
If you are still debating whether you should take advantage of this deal, you should know that these are no ordinary headphones. They are Sony's current flagship pair of wireless cans, meaning they are worth every single penny spent!
