The industry-leading Sony WH-1000XM5 can be yours at a Black Friday-beating price before Christmas

Released around two and a half years ago now as the latest entry in a hugely successful product roster, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are still without a doubt some of the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy, especially at a significantly lower price than usual and especially now that it looks unlikely a sequel will be announced anytime soon.
After all, if a Sony WH-1000XM6 launch was around the corner, the company probably had no reason to unveil a swanky new color option of the existing WH-1000XM5 just a couple of months back. That "Smoky Pink" flavor, mind you, is already marked down by a cool $101.99 from a list price of $399.99, and incredibly enough, the other three models are even more deeply discounted before Christmas.
If you hurry, Amazon promises your silver, black, or midnight blue-coated Sony WH-1000XM5 cans reduced by $121.99 from the same aforementioned regular price will arrive at your doorstep by December 25, getting you out of any pickles you might find yourself entangled in if you were not quick to wrap up your holiday shopping ahead of time.
While that $101.99 discount has actually become a rather frequent occurrence at various major US retailers in recent months, being offered (among other occasions) on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday by both Amazon and Best Buy, this $121.99 price cut is truly rare, undeniably special, and presumably unbeatable.
Although we all know that there's no such thing as a flawless mobile device or accessory, these over-ear bad boys with world-class active noise cancellation certainly come close to perfection, rocking top-of-the-line sound, excellent battery life, a design that's both stylish and comfortable, crystal clear call quality, and of course, state-of-the-art noise-cancelling skills.
The WH-1000XM5 are better than the likes of Apple's costlier AirPods Max in pretty much every imaginable way while more or less matching the amazing overall audio performance of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, which are also a bit pricier right now.
