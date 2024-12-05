Amazon makes the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones surprisingly affordable with this discount
Scoring a pair of Bose's top-of-the-line QuietComfort Ultra headphones at a massive $130 discount might sound like a dream, especially since they don't usually get such hefty price cuts. But here we are, telling you that you can save $130 on exactly these bad boys right now!
The offer is available on Amazon and is on the special 60th Anniversary Edition of the QuietComfort Ultra. Thanks to this $130 markdown, you can save 30% and score a pair for just under $300, which is an incredible price for these cans. We encourage you to act fast, though, as this offer might expire in the blink of an eye. It would be a shame if you missed this chance to score some of the best headphones on the market at a more affordable price!
In addition to sounding great, these puppies also boast superb active noise cancellation (ANC), letting you enjoy your songs in peace. Plus, with up to 24 hours of battery life, you can listen to your favorite tunes all day long.
However, the fantastic sound quality and top-notch ANC still make these fellas a no-brainer, especially at $130 off on Amazon. So, don't miss out! Snag a pair with this deal and enhance your listening experience today!
Typical of high-end wireless Bose cans, the QuietComfort Ultra offer amazing sound right out of the box. Plus, you can adjust their audio to your taste using the EQ in the Bose Music app. For a truly mesmerizing listening experience, they support head-tracking and Bose's Immersive Audio feature, which gives the sound a three-dimensional feel, similar to Apple's Spatial Audio.
Something we don't like about the Bose QuietComfort Ultra is that they lack an official dust and water resistance rating. This means you should be very careful with them.
