The high-end Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to even lower price at Walmart
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Awesome news, fellow deal hunter! Sony's ex-flagship headphones, the WH-1000XM4, are discounted by $109.12 at Walmart. This means you can score a pair in Black for just $238.88. That's an unmissable deal considering they usually cost $348.
It's worth noting that this deal is even better than the $103.21 discount these fellas enjoyed a few weeks ago. Furthermore, the cans aren't discounted at Amazon or Best Buy right now, making Walmart the best place to snatch a pair. Just be sure to act fast and take advantage of this offer as soon as possible, since there is no visible timer and we don't know how long the promo will still last.
All in all, the Sony WH-1000XM4 may not be a spring chicken, but they still rank among the best headphones on the market, offering awesome sound, top-tier ANC, and impressive battery life. That's why we strongly suggest not wasting any more time and grabbing a pair of brand-new Sony WH-1000XM4 with this deal now while you still can.
The Sony WH-1000XM4 may have been replaced by the WH-1000XM5 as the company's latest and greatest, but these bad boys are still worth every penny. They deliver top-quality sound, which you can easily adjust to your taste via the EQ in their companion Sony Headphones Connect app. And as true high-end headphones, they boast capable ANC, letting you enjoy your songs without distractions from the outside world.
You'll also enjoy great battery life, as these puppies offer up to 30 hours of playback on one charge. They also support fast charging, giving you up to 5 hours of playtime with just a quick 10-minute top-up.
