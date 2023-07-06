The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are heavily discounted on Amazon UK right now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Now’s the perfect occasion to treat yourself to a great pair of headphones by Sony. You don’t even have to wait for the epic Prime Day event to arrive. We found a fantastic deal on some of the best headphones by Sony on Amazon UK. Pull the trigger now and enjoy your savings!
The Sony WH-1000XM4 can now be yours for a tempting 37% discount. So, if you’ve been waiting for these incredible headphones to drop to a more manageable price, now’s definitely the time to act. The headphones come in three available colors: Black, Silver, and Midnight Blue.
These Sony headphones are a fantastic purchase even several years after their release. They feature quality noise canceling that excludes all kinds of noises you’d rather not hear, such as traffic. You can also use the side button on the headphones to re-calibrate the noise canceling feature. Re-calibrating the headphones’ noise canceling allows you to switch between transparency and complete noise cancelation.
The new Sony high-end over-ear true wireless headphones sport several improvements over their predecessor. But, more importantly, they’re also available at a discounted price on Amazon UK:
The Sony WH-1000XM4 can now be yours for a tempting 37% discount. So, if you’ve been waiting for these incredible headphones to drop to a more manageable price, now’s definitely the time to act. The headphones come in three available colors: Black, Silver, and Midnight Blue.
These Sony headphones are a fantastic purchase even several years after their release. They feature quality noise canceling that excludes all kinds of noises you’d rather not hear, such as traffic. You can also use the side button on the headphones to re-calibrate the noise canceling feature. Re-calibrating the headphones’ noise canceling allows you to switch between transparency and complete noise cancelation.
The Sony WH-1000XM4 can be paired to two devices at the same time. Simply connect them to your devices, and they’ll automatically reproduce sound from whichever device you use. Don’t worry about the battery life of these top-shelf headphones. They should last some 30 hours on a single charge. Of course, they also support fast charging: 30 minutes of fast charging should provide about five hours of playtime.
With a comfortable fit and a handful of must-have features, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are still highly-desirable headphones that should meet most of your needs. And if you’re willing to settle for nothing less than cutting-edge headphone technology by Sony, we suggest you check out the Sony WH-1000XM5.
The new Sony high-end over-ear true wireless headphones sport several improvements over their predecessor. But, more importantly, they’re also available at a discounted price on Amazon UK:
Things that are NOT allowed: