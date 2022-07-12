Sony's premium WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to a non-premium Prime Day price
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Just because we've mainly talked about the best Amazon Prime Day phone deals so far since the e-commerce giant kicked off this huge celebration earlier today, that doesn't mean audiophiles on a tight budget can't save big on the top true wireless earbuds and over-ear headphones out there.
The incredibly popular and exceptionally well-reviewed Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling cans, for instance, are on sale at the time of this writing for a whopping $121.99 under their $349.99 list price.
Available in black and blue hues, these 2020-released bad boys are obviously no longer the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy, being eclipsed among others by the hot new Sony WH-1000XM5 in key departments like active noise cancellation, overall sound quality, and voice call clarity.
But the WH-1000XM5 are priced at no less than four Benjamins, and due to their very young age, Amazon is not offering any kind of discount right now with or without a Prime membership. That makes the WH-1000XM4 pretty much as attractive as ever at their new all-time high markdown with stellar battery life, decent audio performance (at the very least), and "premium" (albeit not "industry leading") noise cancelling technology.
While extremely similar on the outside to their WH-1000XM3 predecessors, the WH-1000XM4 do look different from their WH-1000XM5 successors, which doesn't necessarily mean much in terms of functionality or even fit and comfort for your lengthy music listening sessions.
Bottom line, hardcore Sony fans strapped for cash this summer should definitely look to get an Amazon Prime subscription and either pick up the over-ear WH-1000XM4 or their miniaturized true wireless WF-1000XM4 equivalent at a similarly unprecedented price by the end of July 13.
Things that are NOT allowed: