Sony's premium WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to a non-premium Prime Day price





The incredibly popular and exceptionally well-reviewed Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling cans, for instance, are on sale at the time of this writing for a whopping $121.99 under their $349.99 list price.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Over-Ear Wireless Premium Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Black $122 off (35%) $228 $349 99

Sony WH-1000XM4 Over-Ear Wireless Premium Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Blue $122 off (35%) $228 $349 99





Available in black and blue hues, these 2020-released bad boys are obviously no longer the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy, being eclipsed among others by the hot new Sony WH-1000XM5 in key departments like active noise cancellation, overall sound quality, and voice call clarity.





But the WH-1000XM5 are priced at no less than four Benjamins, and due to their very young age, Amazon is not offering any kind of discount right now with or without a Prime membership. That makes the WH-1000XM4 pretty much as attractive as ever at their new all-time high markdown with stellar battery life, decent audio performance (at the very least), and "premium" (albeit not "industry leading") noise cancelling technology.





While extremely similar on the outside to their WH-1000XM3 predecessors, the WH-1000XM4 do look different from their WH-1000XM5 successors, which doesn't necessarily mean much in terms of functionality or even fit and comfort for your lengthy music listening sessions.



