Score the pristine Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at a generous discount at Walmart
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Sony WH-1000XM4 may not be among the latest top-tier headphones, but you can often find them at a sweet discount. This makes them a great choice if you're looking for high-end cans at a cheaper price.
In fact, you can save on a pair of Sony's flagship wireless headphones even now! A seller on Walmart is offering a lovely $113 discount on the model in Black, allowing you to treat yourself to a pair for just $234.98, down from $348. And while this price cut is still a bit shy of Amazon's massive $150 (43%) markdown the retailer offered a few weeks ago, it's still a great deal, as these headphones are worth every penny!
With their extremely comfortable design and top-quality sound, these puppies deliver an incredible listening experience. What's more, you can easily adjust their audio to fit your taste through the built-in EQ in their companion Sony Headphones Connect app.
For the times you want to mute the world and stay locked inside your inner realm, these fellas boast one of the best active noise-canceling technologies on the market. When you turn it on, it silences almost all pesky noises that could ruin your immersion. Additionally, their superb battery life will let you blast your songs for up to 30 non-stop. And if you're in need of a quick top-up, their fast charging delivers up to 5 hours of playback in just 10 minutes.
Overall, the Sony WH-1000XM4 still rank among the best wireless headphones you can buy. Not to mention that they are a true bargain at their current price at Walmart. So, act fast and enhance your listening experience for less today!
