Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Score the pristine Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at a generous discount at Walmart

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Sony Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Sony WH-1000XM4 in their case.
The Sony WH-1000XM4 may not be among the latest top-tier headphones, but you can often find them at a sweet discount. This makes them a great choice if you're looking for high-end cans at a cheaper price.

In fact, you can save on a pair of Sony's flagship wireless headphones even now! A seller on Walmart is offering a lovely $113 discount on the model in Black, allowing you to treat yourself to a pair for just $234.98, down from $348. And while this price cut is still a bit shy of Amazon's massive $150 (43%) markdown the retailer offered a few weeks ago, it's still a great deal, as these headphones are worth every penny!

Sony WH-1000XM4 in Black: Save $113 at Walmart!

The Sony WH-1000XM4 in Black are on sale for $113 off at Walmart. The headphones deliver top-quality sound, have superb ANC, and are a true bargain at their current price. Act fast and snatch a pair for less today!
$113 off (32%)
$234 98
$348
Buy at Walmart

Sony WH-1000XM4 in Black: Save $70 on Amazon!

Alternatively, you can score a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones on Amazon, where they're discounted by $70.
$70 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


With their extremely comfortable design and top-quality sound, these puppies deliver an incredible listening experience. What's more, you can easily adjust their audio to fit your taste through the built-in EQ in their companion Sony Headphones Connect app.

For the times you want to mute the world and stay locked inside your inner realm, these fellas boast one of the best active noise-canceling technologies on the market. When you turn it on, it silences almost all pesky noises that could ruin your immersion. Additionally, their superb battery life will let you blast your songs for up to 30 non-stop. And if you're in need of a quick top-up, their fast charging delivers up to 5 hours of playback in just 10 minutes.

Overall, the Sony WH-1000XM4 still rank among the best wireless headphones you can buy. Not to mention that they are a true bargain at their current price at Walmart. So, act fast and enhance your listening experience for less today!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon

Latest News

iOS users of YouTube Music get a new way to explore artists' vibes
iOS users of YouTube Music get a new way to explore artists' vibes
Google Home major update adds support for smoke alerts, Matter smart locks
Google Home major update adds support for smoke alerts, Matter smart locks
This Sony Bluetooth speaker is unbelievably cheap with Walmart's clearance sale
This Sony Bluetooth speaker is unbelievably cheap with Walmart's clearance sale
Apple, Google, and Oracle must follow the law and ban TikTok no matter what Biden, Trump say
Apple, Google, and Oracle must follow the law and ban TikTok no matter what Biden, Trump say
Huawei Pocket 3 foldable tipped to arrive in Q1 2025, two versions to be launched
Huawei Pocket 3 foldable tipped to arrive in Q1 2025, two versions to be launched
Apple's latest patent suggests that a pristine display is coming soon to iPhone
Apple's latest patent suggests that a pristine display is coming soon to iPhone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless