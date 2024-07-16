Elevate your listening with the heavily discounted Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones during Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is usually among the best times to score a pair of new high-end wireless headphones, as Amazon is usually full of incredible Prime Day headphones deals during the event. One such offer is on Sony's ex-flagship headphones, the WH-1000XM4, which are currently discounted by $150 for Prime Day!
As proper top-tier headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4 deliver incredible sound. You can also tailor them to your taste through the built-in EQ functionality in their companion Sony Headphones Connect app. In addition, they boast one of the best ANC features in the market, allowing you to enjoy your songs without any distractions.
Of course, high-end headphones must also come with amazing battery life. That's why, these fellas deliver up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge. Moreover, they support fast charging, allowing them to deliver up to 5 hours of listening time with a quick 10-minute top-up.
So, while not Sony's top-of-the-line headphones anymore, the WH-1000XM4 are still worth every dollar and rank among the top headphones money can buy. With awesome sound, top-notch ANC, great battery life, and now a $150 more affordable price tag, they are a true bargain for anyone wanting to elevate their listening experience for less. Therefore, act quickly and snag a pair at a discounted price while you still can!
Yep! That's right! You can currently snag a pair of brand-new, high-end Sony headphones for $150 off their price and pay less than $200 if you act fast and take advantage of this deal while it's still available. Keep in mind, that the demand for top-notch headphones is even higher than usual during shopping events, so that offer may not last long. That's why it's crucial to snatch a pair now, as these cans are unmissable at their current price.
