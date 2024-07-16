Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!

Elevate your listening with the heavily discounted Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones during Prime Day

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Elevate your listening with the heavily discounted Sony WH-1000XM4 during Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is usually among the best times to score a pair of new high-end wireless headphones, as Amazon is usually full of incredible Prime Day headphones deals during the event. One such offer is on Sony's ex-flagship headphones, the WH-1000XM4, which are currently discounted by $150 for Prime Day!

Yep! That's right! You can currently snag a pair of brand-new, high-end Sony headphones for $150 off their price and pay less than $200 if you act fast and take advantage of this deal while it's still available. Keep in mind, that the demand for top-notch headphones is even higher than usual during shopping events, so that offer may not last long. That's why it's crucial to snatch a pair now, as these cans are unmissable at their current price.

Sony WH-1000XM4: Now $150 off for Amazon Prime Day!

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are on sale for $150 off their price for Prime Day. The headphones deliver amazing sound, come with top-tier ANC and are worth every penny. Act fast and snag a pair for less than $200 today!
$150 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon


As proper top-tier headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4 deliver incredible sound. You can also tailor them to your taste through the built-in EQ functionality in their companion Sony Headphones Connect app. In addition, they boast one of the best ANC features in the market, allowing you to enjoy your songs without any distractions.

Of course, high-end headphones must also come with amazing battery life. That's why, these fellas deliver up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge. Moreover, they support fast charging, allowing them to deliver up to 5 hours of listening time with a quick 10-minute top-up.

So, while not Sony's top-of-the-line headphones anymore, the WH-1000XM4 are still worth every dollar and rank among the top headphones money can buy. With awesome sound, top-notch ANC, great battery life, and now a $150 more affordable price tag, they are a true bargain for anyone wanting to elevate their listening experience for less. Therefore, act quickly and snag a pair at a discounted price while you still can!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'

Latest News

Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals 2024: Some early tablet deals are already here!
Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals 2024: Some early tablet deals are already here!
Xiaomi to introduce the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip foldables later this month
Xiaomi to introduce the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip foldables later this month
iOS 18 Photos app will restore lost and damaged images; Apple releases iOS 18 Public Beta 1
iOS 18 Photos app will restore lost and damaged images; Apple releases iOS 18 Public Beta 1
Apple Watch does it again by calling for a life saving helicopter rescue
Apple Watch does it again by calling for a life saving helicopter rescue
Prime Day begins strong with biggest M4 iPad Pro price cut
Prime Day begins strong with biggest M4 iPad Pro price cut
Google app leaks the $240 "freebie" Pixel 9 Pro users will get
Google app leaks the $240 "freebie" Pixel 9 Pro users will get
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless