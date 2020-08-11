Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

This might be the best Amazon deal yet on Sony's stellar WH-1000XM3 headphones

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 11, 2020, 3:41 AM
This might be the best Amazon deal yet on Sony's stellar WH-1000XM3 headphones
If you're in the market for a nice pair of over-ear wireless Bluetooth headphones with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology in tow and don't want to spend $350 or $400 on the Sony WH-1000XM4 or Bose 700, it's almost too easy to choose Sony's 2018-released WH-1000XM3.

Normally priced at 350 bucks, these bad boys are more often than not discounted nowadays by both major retailers and technically unauthorized sellers across eBay or Amazon. That actually makes it pretty difficult to choose the best time and place to purchase the high-end Sony WH-1000XM3 and maximize your savings.

That being said, it's hard to argue with the appeal of a hot new Amazon "deal of the day" slashing a cool $102 off the aforementioned list price of both the black and silver cans. 

While the headphones have been available even cheaper in the recent past from various small vendors, the e-commerce giant itself is managing this latest promotion, selling and shipping brand-new units fully covered by a standard manufacturer's warranty.

In other words, this is as straightforward a special offer as these things come, with the headphones themselves looking an awful lot like their successors. In addition to Sony's "industry-leading" ANC (active noise cancellation) functionality, the WH-1000XM3 also have a stellar battery life rating of up to 30 hours going for them, as well as fast charging capabilities, native voice assistant support, and perhaps most importantly, excellent all-around audio performance.

The reasonably priced headphones are also flexible and relatively comfortable to wear for lengthy music listening sessions, with handy touch controls and "smart listening" features included as well to enhance the convenience and versatility of the Sony WH-1000XM3 user experience. Don't forget you only have until the end of the day to claim this awesome deal.

