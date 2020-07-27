Accessories Sony Deals Audio

Sony's best-selling ANC wireless headphones are cheaper than ever (brand-new)

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jul 27, 2020, 9:53 AM
Although several major retailers in both Canada and the US confirmed the full list of features and what sure sounded like the official price of Sony's next big wireless headphones with active noise cancellation around a month and a half ago, the long overdue WH-1000XM4 are still not up for grabs or even formally unveiled yet.

If you feel like you simply cannot wait for the company's proper announcement and commercial release anymore or you're not too keen on spending 350 bucks for what may well prove to be a minor upgrade over the extremely well-reviewed WH-1000XM3, it's probably a good idea to score the latter pair of over-ear cans right now from Newegg.

Technically, you'll actually be getting the Sony WH-1000XM3 ANC headphones from a third-party seller called Pocket-Gear rather than Newegg itself, but it doesn't look like you have anything to worry about in terms of this vendor's reliability. Its 100 percent positive rating average leaves pretty much no room for doubt, while the brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Bluetooth wireless cans available for a measly $227 a pair are seemingly backed by a full 1-year warranty.

Normally priced at around $350, these 2018-released bad boys are essentially cheaper than ever before in brand-new condition from such a reliable seller, even undercutting many refurbished or renewed deals currently available on eBay or Amazon.

The industry-leading Sony WH-1000XM3 are on the verge of facing their stiffest competition yet with the impending announcement of the high-end Apple AirPods Studio and last year's Bose 700 launch. At well under $250, however, it's hard to argue with the incredible value of these premium headphones, rated for up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge and promising unrivaled "all-day" comfort in addition to high-quality sound technology and a clean and flexible design. 

Of course, active noise cancellation (ANC) is the key selling point, whether you're looking at coughing up the full $350 or just $227, as Sony promises (and largely delivers) to "immerse you in your music" while "masterfully eliminating ambient sound" even in the most challenging conditions and environments.

