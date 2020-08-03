Accessories Sony Deals Audio

Sony's premium noise-canceling headphones getting a massive discount on Amazon

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Aug 03, 2020, 4:51 AM
Sony's premium noise-canceling headphones getting a massive discount on Amazon
Sony's most popular premium noise-canceling headphones in the $300-$400 price range, the WH-1000XM3 are getting major discounts quite often. Although they usually cost $350, it would be a mistake to buy them at the full price considering how many retailers offer them for much less.

That being said, it's probably harder to decide which deal to grab rather than finding a pair of Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones that cost less than full price. If you're in the market for a pair of premium headphones that feature noise-canceling technology, we have a great deal for you.

Before we get into details, let's clarify one important aspect. These are the international version of Sony's headphones, so the warranty will be fulfilled by the seller.

As far as the deal goes, the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are getting a massive $120 discount on Amazon, and they're available in both black and white colors. Keep in mind that the orders will be fulfilled by Amazon, but the headphones are actually sold by an authorized retailer (Stavvy Sales).

