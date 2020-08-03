Sony's premium noise-canceling headphones getting a massive discount on Amazon
Before we get into details, let's clarify one important aspect. These are the international version of Sony's headphones, so the warranty will be fulfilled by the seller.
As far as the deal goes, the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are getting a massive $120 discount on Amazon, and they're available in both black and white colors. Keep in mind that the orders will be fulfilled by Amazon, but the headphones are actually sold by an authorized retailer (Stavvy Sales).