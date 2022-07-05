Sony WF-1000XM4 vs Bose QuietComfort Earbuds and Bose Sport Earbuds vs Beats Fit Pro: Which to buy?





Sony WF-1000XM4 vs Bose QuietComfort Earbuds









Starting with the design, Sony's newer XM4s have a more elegant and minimalist look, while the Bose QuietComforts are a bit more sporty, with their large wingtips, that are meant to keep them securely in the ear. The XM4s come in two colors - black and silver, and the same goes for the QuietComforts - except their two colors are named "triple black" and "soapstone."





In terms of pricing, these true wireless earbuds can both be found for around $279. Both have an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance, and both have active noise cancelling (ANC).





As for battery life, the XM4 earbuds can last up to 8 hours on their own, and another 16 when used with their case, totaling an impressive 24 hours of playback on a single charge. And just a 5-minute quick charge can get them running for 60 minutes.





The Bose QuietComforts have a bit lesser battery life, at about 6 hours from the earbuds standalone, plus another 12 hours when used with their case. In total, you can expect about 18 hours of playback on a single charge from these.





In any case, both will last you a weekend trip, or perhaps even a week of sparse listening. And both pairs of earbuds' cases can charge either via a USB Type-C cable or, even better - wirelessly, with any Qi-certified wireless charger.





Bose Sport Earbuds vs Beats Fit Pro









Here we have two sets of true wireless earbuds that are both designed with working out and running in mind, which reflects not only in their look, but in the IPX4 rating they share. This means they're water and sweat resistant; no worries on that front.





In terms of pricing, unless you catch them at a discount, these are both usually around $189-$199. The Bose Sport Earbuds come in three color options - "triple black", "glacier white" and "Baltic blue". The Beats Fit, coming from a somewhat fashion-oriented brand, have four colors instead, which would be black, white, gray and purple.





If you want active noise cancelling (ANC), for being able to isolate with your favorite music during workouts, only one of these true wireless earbuds has it, and it's the Beats Fit Pro.





As for the battery life, the Bose Sport promise up to 5 hours with the included charging case the earbuds are stored in, while the Beats Fit Pro go way beyond - up to 6 hours from just the earbuds, or up to 24 hours if you store them in their case between listening sessions. Which, of course, will charge them, as is the case with all of the earbuds we saw here.





Which ones should you buy?

But which among these four that we compared would be best for you after all? Well, here comes the true wireless earbuds buying advice...





If you wish to work out with some sporty earbuds, choosing the Beats Fit Pro over the Bose Sport would probably be best, as they offer both longer battery life, and active noise cancelling. Either way, both pairs of earbuds have wing tips for holding them securely in the ear, so whether you're working out or doing some cardio, they'll stay in.





If you want a set of stylish earbuds with well-regarded active noise cancelling, you should go with the Sony WF-1000XM4. Not only do they have a nice, minimalist and stylish design, but they offer what is generally considered some of the best active noise cancelling you can get out of true wireless earbuds.





Namely we'll compare the Sony WF-1000XM4 against the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, see what features they offer for their price, then do the same with the Bose Sport Earbuds vs Beats Fit Pro. Let's go!