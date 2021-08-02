Incredible new deal knocks the Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds below $70 with a 2-year warranty

Incredible new deal knocks the Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds below $70 with a 2-year warranty0
In addition to valuing portability above audio performance, many people might simply not afford the likes of the over-ear Sony WH-1000XM4 (even at one of their highest ever discounts), which is where the company's teeny-tiny WF-1000XM3 come in.
Technically, Secondipity, which just so happens to be a highly trusted eBay merchant, has the black-coated Sony WF-1000XM3 listed at $79.99 a pair at the time of this writing. But until August 8, you can shave an extra 15 percent off an already massively reduced price simply by applying the "B2SCRSAVING" coupon code to your order at checkout.
No longer listed among the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation after the commercial debut of their successors, the WF-1000XM3 definitely provide enough bang for under $70, absolutely crushing the likes of the ultra-affordable second-gen Amazon Echo Buds in terms of sound quality, connectivity, battery life, and comfort.