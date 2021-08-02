Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

Incredible new deal knocks the Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds below $70 with a 2-year warranty

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
While the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones available today are undoubtedly better than one's top true wireless earbuds options on the market, there are at least two big reasons why we can totally understand if you're more interested in the latter category than the former.

In addition to valuing portability above audio performance, many people might simply not afford the likes of the over-ear Sony WH-1000XM4 (even at one of their highest ever discounts), which is where the company's teeny-tiny WF-1000XM3 come in.

As the (overly convoluted) name suggests, these bad boys are a little older, although they're definitely not too old to be worth your attention and hard-earned money, at least in "certified refurbished" condition. Discounted a number of times both ahead of and after the recent WF-1000XM4 launch, Sony's 2019 AirPods Pro alternatives are currently on sale at a lower than ever price of 68 bucks.

Sony WF-1000XM3

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Black, Refurbished

$162 off (70%)
$67 99
$229 99
Buy at eBay

Technically, Secondipity, which just so happens to be a highly trusted eBay merchant, has the black-coated Sony WF-1000XM3 listed at $79.99 a pair at the time of this writing. But until August 8, you can shave an extra 15 percent off an already massively reduced price simply by applying the "B2SCRSAVING" coupon code to your order at checkout.

Available back in the day for a somewhat excessive $229.99, these "industry leading" noise-cancelling earbuds are still priced at $168 on Amazon in brand-new condition. For a cool hundred bucks less, you can get fully functional units backed by a top-shelf Allstate two-year warranty and guaranteed to show "minimal if any signs of wear" following a rigorous refurbishment process performed by a manufacturer-approved vendor.

No longer listed among the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation after the commercial debut of their successors, the WF-1000XM3 definitely provide enough bang for under $70, absolutely crushing the likes of the ultra-affordable second-gen Amazon Echo Buds in terms of sound quality, connectivity, battery life, and comfort.

