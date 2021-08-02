Incredible new deal knocks the Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds below $70 with a 2-year warranty

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









As the (overly convoluted) name suggests, these bad boys are a little older, although they're definitely not too old to be worth your attention and hard-earned money, at least in "certified refurbished" condition. Discounted a number of times both ahead of and after the recent WF-1000XM4 launch Sony 's 2019 AirPods Pro alternatives are currently on sale at a lower than ever price of 68 bucks.





Technically, Secondipity, which just so happens to be a highly trusted eBay merchant, has the black-coated Sony WF-1000XM3 listed at $79.99 a pair at the time of this writing. But until August 8, you can shave an extra 15 percent off an already massively reduced price simply by applying the "B2SCRSAVING" coupon code to your order at checkout.





Available back in the day for a somewhat excessive $229.99, these "industry leading" noise-cancelling earbuds are still priced at $168 on Amazon in brand-new condition. For a cool hundred bucks less, you can get fully functional units backed by a top-shelf Allstate two-year warranty and guaranteed to show "minimal if any signs of wear" following a rigorous refurbishment process performed by a manufacturer-approved vendor.









