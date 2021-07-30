The best noise-cancelling Sony headphones are on sale at one of their lowest ever prices

The best noise-cancelling Sony headphones are on sale at one of their lowest ever prices0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Then again, the company did wait a pretty long time to upgrade 2018's WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling cans, so audiophiles on tight budgets may want to take advantage of a killer new deal bringing the $349.99 list price of last year's top-shelf wireless headphones all the way down to $179.99 a pair.
Unlike the vast majority of similar promotions available at the aforementioned Amazon-owned e-tailer, this particular bargain is meant to last a lot longer than just 24 hours. Of course, that will depend on how much inventory Woot holds and how many people will rush to buy some of the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones out there at one of their lowest ever prices.
Although not completely unprecedented or unrivaled, this very special offer may not come back anytime soon after it eventually goes out of stock, so it might be a good idea to strike while the iron is hot. Roughly one year after their commercial debut, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are certainly still hot, what with their industry-leading active noise cancellation technology, outstanding sound quality, stellar battery life, and flawless connectivity.