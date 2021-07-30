The best noise-cancelling Sony headphones are on sale at one of their lowest ever prices

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Then again, the company did wait a pretty long time to upgrade 2018's WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling cans, so audiophiles on tight budgets may want to take advantage of a killer new deal bringing the $349.99 list price of last year's top-shelf wireless headphones all the way down to $179.99 a pair.





Obviously, we're not talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Sony WH-1000XM4 units here, but Woot is ready to vouch for the "like-new" functionality and "minimal" cosmetic damage of these deeply discounted "Grade A" refurbs, which also happen to come with a full 1-year warranty provided by eReplacements.





Unlike the vast majority of similar promotions available at the aforementioned Amazon-owned e-tailer, this particular bargain is meant to last a lot longer than just 24 hours. Of course, that will depend on how much inventory Woot holds and how many people will rush to buy some of the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones out there at one of their lowest ever prices.





In other words, if you snooze, you risk losing the opportunity of paying a whopping 170 bucks less than usual on these bad boys in your choice of black or silver colors. And yes, most major US retailers are still charging the full $350 for brand-new units, while the lowest you can currently find WH-1000XM4 refurbs on eBay is $199.99.





Although not completely unprecedented or unrivaled, this very special offer may not come back anytime soon after it eventually goes out of stock, so it might be a good idea to strike while the iron is hot. Roughly one year after their commercial debut, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are certainly still hot, what with their industry-leading active noise cancellation technology, outstanding sound quality, stellar battery life, and flawless connectivity.

