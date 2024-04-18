Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

The Sony LinkBuds S deliver AirPods Pro-level ANC for less than usual on Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Sony LinkBuds S deliver AirPods Pro-level ANC for less than usual on Amazon
Earbuds with amazing ANC cost quite a lot, but today is your lucky day, as you can snag a pair at a cheaper price. Amazon is selling the tiny Sony LinkBuds S at a sweet $52 discount, slashing 26% off their usual cost. In other words, you can get a pair for less than $150 if you act quickly and pull the trigger on this offer now.

The Sony LinkBuds S may have received better price cuts in the past, like $72 off (36%) for Prime Day in October, but they are also a bargain at their current $52 markdown. Furthermore, don't let their tiny dimensions fool you, these bad boys pack a punch.

Sony LinkBuds S: Save $52 on Amazon!

Get the Sony LinkBuds S on Amazon and save $52 in the process. The earbuds have great sound and come with ANC comparable to that of Apple's top-notch AirPods Pro. Additionally, the earbuds are small, lightweight, and offer impressive battery life. Act fast and get a pair for less now while you still can!
$52 off (26%)
Their biggest selling point is, undoubtedly, their AirPods Pro-level ANC. Yep, these little fellas block the noise from the outside world as effectively as a pair of Apple's top-notch AirPods Pro. Additionally, they deliver great sound and pack an IPX4 water resistance rating, making them good for the gym.

They are also lightweight and comfy, delivering up to 6 hours of listening time on their own with ANC enabled and up to 10 hours with it disabled. Add the case, and their battery life goes up to 20 hours. So, you'll be able to enjoy your favorite songs for a long, long time before needing to take a break.

Overall, the Sony LinkBuds S are worth every penny spent with their awesome sound, great ANC, and impressive battery life. Therefore, our advice is simple: tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and get your hands on a pair of Sony LinkBuds S at a discounted price now while you still can!
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

