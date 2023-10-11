The awesome-sounding Sony LinkBuds S with AirPods Pro-level ANC are a true bargain for Prime Day

Sony LinkBuds S: Save $72! Get the Sony LinkBuds S from Amazon and save $72 through this sweet Prime Day deal. The earbuds have great ANC and sound amazing. $72 off (36%) $128 $199 99 Buy at Amazon

The Sony LinkBuds S are lightweight, small, and comfortable to wear, allowing you to listen to Taylor Swift's angelic voice for hours without ear fatigue. In addition to that, the earbuds have great sound and AirPods Pro-level ANC. Just as with a pair of AirPods Pro, every noise from the outside world disappears when you turn ANC on. On top of that, the earbuds have an IPX4 water resistance rating, allowing you to use them as workout earphones.Moreover, the Sony LinkBuds S come with pretty awesome battery life. They offer around 6 hours of battery life on their own with ANC turned on and up to 10 hours with ANC turned off. With the case, their battery life increases to up to 20 hours. These are impressive numbers for earbuds of this size.With nice sound, incredible ANC, impressive battery life, and now a more budget-friendly price tag, the Sony LinkBuds S are a true bargain. However, since this is a Prime Day deal, this sweet discount will probably disappear once the event comes to an end. Therefore, don't waste any more time; tap that deal button at the beginning of the article and snatch a pair of Sony LinkBuds S for less now while you can.