Sony has the chance to challenge Apple and Samsung, but it keeps wasting it

Would you buy a Sony Xperia 1 VII if you could? I’ve already got mine I would buy it, but it’s not available here I wouldn’t buy it, it’s too expensive I wouldn’t buy it, I prefer other brands I’ve already got mine 7.3% I would buy it, but it’s not available here 45.63% I wouldn’t buy it, it’s too expensive 32.45% I wouldn’t buy it, I prefer other brands 14.61%



First, Sony needs to find a way to lower the price of its flagships. If the Xperia 1 VII were slightly cheaper than the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 16 Pro Max , some of its issues could have been easily overlooked. Considering Sony has



Second, Sony has to return to the US market and sell its phones globally. Missing the biggest market in the world is a mistake, but succeeding there could be a boon for any company’s global presence.



I know this is a poll on a specialized website, and most of the people who saw it are already fans of Sony, so the results are skewed. Nevertheless, if such a huge group of enthusiasts is eager to get an Xperia flagship if only Sony would sell it at a more reasonable price, I’d imagine such a device could be a big success with small tweaks.