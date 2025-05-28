Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

This premium Sonos speaker hits its lowest price of 2025 on Amazon

For a limited time, you can score a fantastic deal on the Sonos Move 2 at Amazon.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Sonos Move 2 Bluetooth speaker in an indoor environment, with a coffee maker visible in the background.
If you're looking for a portable Bluetooth speaker that not only offers great audio but also has some smart features, the Sonos Move 2 might be ideal. True, this unit isn't the cheapest music companion you can find, costing over $400 at its standard price. But here's the good news: you can get it for 25% off with Amazon's limited-time sale.

Save 25% on the Sonos Move 2

$113 off (25%)
The Sonos Move 2 is back at its best price on Amazon, but not for long. The speaker stands out with its premium design, smart features, and long battery life. Get yours through this limited-time Amazon sale and save $113.
Buy at Amazon

That brings the wireless portable Bluetooth speaker down by $113 from its original ~$450 price, saving you a rare 25%. Why rare? This sale hasn't gone live in quite some time. In fact, we've last seen it at the e-commerce giant almost a year ago.

At nearly seven pounds, this fella isn't exactly as portable as you might think, and it also has an IP56 rating. While the dust and water protection isn't all that bad, options by JBL, Soundcore, and more usually pack a higher IP rating, which makes them more suitable for outdoor use.

Instead of ruggedness, this Sonos speaker offers premium sound and sleek design. If that's what you're after, chances are you'll be more than happy with the investment. The Move 2 features automatic Trueplay tuning that optimizes the sound based on its surroundings, delivering high-class audio with deep bass in any room. With rich mids and clear highs, this unit is ideal for all sorts of music genres and podcasts.

But that's not all! The speaker supports Alexa and other voice assistants, allowing you to control it hands-free. Add a battery life of up to 24 hours, and you've got a real solid wireless Bluetooth speaker.

Granted, the Sonos Move 2 isn't exactly cheap even at its best price. But high quality comes with a high asking price, right? So, if you're after premium, room-filling sound and extra features conventional speakers lack, it's a worthwhile investment. Get yours at Amazon and save 25% before this awesome deal disappears.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
149 stories
28 May, 2025
This premium Sonos speaker hits its lowest price of 2025 on Amazon
22 May, 2025
Walmart slashes $111 off the JBL Xtreme 3, letting you enjoy epic sound for less
15 May, 2025
The popular JBL Boombox 3 gets a surprise $100 discount at Amazon
14 May, 2025
Get big sound for less with this exclusive JBL PartyBox Club 120 deal
07 May, 2025
The popular JBL Xtreme 4 drops to an all-time low on Amazon, but not for long
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
T-Mobile TPR reportedly turns away customers seeking plans "not profitable enough"
T-Mobile TPR reportedly turns away customers seeking plans "not profitable enough"
If you are using these PIN numbers on your iOS or Android phone, change them immediately
If you are using these PIN numbers on your iOS or Android phone, change them immediately

Latest News

T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T under fire for lack of transparency on surveillance [UPDATED]
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T under fire for lack of transparency on surveillance [UPDATED]
Google pushes out new Google Search widget for Android with custom shortcut icon
Google pushes out new Google Search widget for Android with custom shortcut icon
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
Nothing's Carl Pei says future smartphones will only have one app
Nothing's Carl Pei says future smartphones will only have one app
Report reveals why T-Mobile users with Android phones should be grateful to Apple
Report reveals why T-Mobile users with Android phones should be grateful to Apple
Apple is getting serious about gaming — and it's coming at a very strategic time
Apple is getting serious about gaming — and it's coming at a very strategic time
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless