This premium Sonos speaker hits its lowest price of 2025 on Amazon
For a limited time, you can score a fantastic deal on the Sonos Move 2 at Amazon.
If you're looking for a portable Bluetooth speaker that not only offers great audio but also has some smart features, the Sonos Move 2 might be ideal. True, this unit isn't the cheapest music companion you can find, costing over $400 at its standard price. But here's the good news: you can get it for 25% off with Amazon's limited-time sale.
That brings the wireless portable Bluetooth speaker down by $113 from its original ~$450 price, saving you a rare 25%. Why rare? This sale hasn't gone live in quite some time. In fact, we've last seen it at the e-commerce giant almost a year ago.
Instead of ruggedness, this Sonos speaker offers premium sound and sleek design. If that's what you're after, chances are you'll be more than happy with the investment. The Move 2 features automatic Trueplay tuning that optimizes the sound based on its surroundings, delivering high-class audio with deep bass in any room. With rich mids and clear highs, this unit is ideal for all sorts of music genres and podcasts.
Granted, the Sonos Move 2 isn't exactly cheap even at its best price. But high quality comes with a high asking price, right? So, if you're after premium, room-filling sound and extra features conventional speakers lack, it's a worthwhile investment. Get yours at Amazon and save 25% before this awesome deal disappears.
At nearly seven pounds, this fella isn't exactly as portable as you might think, and it also has an IP56 rating. While the dust and water protection isn't all that bad, options by JBL, Soundcore, and more usually pack a higher IP rating, which makes them more suitable for outdoor use.
But that's not all! The speaker supports Alexa and other voice assistants, allowing you to control it hands-free. Add a battery life of up to 24 hours, and you've got a real solid wireless Bluetooth speaker.
