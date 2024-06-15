Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The premium Sonos Move 2 speaker can still be yours at a record low price through this deal

We are in the middle of June, so if you still haven't gotten an awesome-sounding Bluetooth speaker at a heavily discounted price, act fast and get the premium Sonos Move 2 now through this deal.

Amazon is selling this capable music device at a gorgeous $113 discount, cutting a whole 25% off the speaker's hefty price tag. So, thanks to that markdown, you can now snag this bad boy for less than $350.

Sonos Move 2: Save $113!

Get the Sonos Move 2 for $113 off its price on Amazon. The speaker offers awesome stereo sound and a solid IP56 dust and water resistance. In addition, it delivers 24 hours of listening time on a single charge. Act fast and save on this handsome fella today!
$113 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon


By the way, this is the same deal we told you about a few weeks ago. There is also a 'Limited-time deal' banner, so we suggest hurrying up, as the offer may expire soon.

The Sonos Move 2, released in 2023, is 5 inches in diameter, 6.3 inches in width, and 9.49 inches in height. In addition, it weighs 6.61 pounds. Thankfully, it comes with a built-in handle for easier carrying.

But due to its not-so-tiny dimensions, this bad boy has enough space to store a precision-tuned woofer, and two high-quality tweeters, delivering awesome stereo sound wherever you go. Furthermore, downloading the Sonos app will let you customize the bass and treble output of your Sonos Move 2.

A notable feature of this handsome fella is the so-called Trueplay, which uses microphones to measure how sound reflects off walls and furnishings in the room to fine-tune the audio for an incredible listening experience.

Thanks to its solid IP56 dust and water resistance rating, this fella also delivers good durability. Additionally, it offers up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge.

So, yeah! The Sonos Move 2 is a real bang for your buck with its sound capabilities, great battery life, IP56 dust and water resistance rating, and now a more affordable price tag. Don't waste precious time and snag one through this deal today!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Loading Comments...

