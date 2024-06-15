The premium Sonos Move 2 speaker can still be yours at a record low price through this deal
We are in the middle of June, so if you still haven't gotten an awesome-sounding Bluetooth speaker at a heavily discounted price, act fast and get the premium Sonos Move 2 now through this deal.
Amazon is selling this capable music device at a gorgeous $113 discount, cutting a whole 25% off the speaker's hefty price tag. So, thanks to that markdown, you can now snag this bad boy for less than $350.
By the way, this is the same deal we told you about a few weeks ago. There is also a 'Limited-time deal' banner, so we suggest hurrying up, as the offer may expire soon.
The Sonos Move 2, released in 2023, is 5 inches in diameter, 6.3 inches in width, and 9.49 inches in height. In addition, it weighs 6.61 pounds. Thankfully, it comes with a built-in handle for easier carrying.
But due to its not-so-tiny dimensions, this bad boy has enough space to store a precision-tuned woofer, and two high-quality tweeters, delivering awesome stereo sound wherever you go. Furthermore, downloading the Sonos app will let you customize the bass and treble output of your Sonos Move 2.
Thanks to its solid IP56 dust and water resistance rating, this fella also delivers good durability. Additionally, it offers up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge.
So, yeah! The Sonos Move 2 is a real bang for your buck with its sound capabilities, great battery life, IP56 dust and water resistance rating, and now a more affordable price tag. Don't waste precious time and snag one through this deal today!
A notable feature of this handsome fella is the so-called Trueplay, which uses microphones to measure how sound reflects off walls and furnishings in the room to fine-tune the audio for an incredible listening experience.
