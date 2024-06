The premium Sonos Move 2 speaker can still be yours at a record low price through this deal

Sonos Move 2: Save $113! Get the Sonos Move 2 for $113 off its price on Amazon. The speaker offers awesome stereo sound and a solid IP56 dust and water resistance. In addition, it delivers 24 hours of listening time on a single charge. Act fast and save on this handsome fella today! $113 off (25%) Buy at Amazon

By the way, this is the same deal we told you about a few weeks ago . There is also a 'Limited-time deal' banner, so we suggest hurrying up, as the offer may expire soon.The Sonos Move 2, released in 2023, is 5 inches in diameter, 6.3 inches in width, and 9.49 inches in height. In addition, it weighs 6.61 pounds. Thankfully, it comes with a built-in handle for easier carrying.But due to its not-so-tiny dimensions, this bad boy has enough space to store a precision-tuned woofer, and two high-quality tweeters, delivering awesome stereo sound wherever you go. Furthermore, downloading the Sonos app will let you customize the bass and treble output of your Sonos Move 2.A notable feature of this handsome fella is the so-called Trueplay, which uses microphones to measure how sound reflects off walls and furnishings in the room to fine-tune the audio for an incredible listening experience.Thanks to its solid IP56 dust and water resistance rating, this fella also delivers good durability. Additionally, it offers up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge.So, yeah! The Sonos Move 2 is a real bang for your buck with its sound capabilities, great battery life, IP56 dust and water resistance rating, and now a more affordable price tag. Don't waste precious time and snag one through this deal today!