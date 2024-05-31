The Sonos Move 2 monster of a portable speaker is on sale at a new record low price





Of course, it doesn't have to be like that, and if you're willing to spend over $400, you can always get something like the Of course, it doesn'tto be like that, and if you're willing to spend over $400, you can always get something like the Sonos Move 2 and absolutely blow the roof off your apartment building without wires and wall-hugging. Even better, the ultra-high-end speaker is currently discounted by a very cool $113 (or 25 percent) from its $449 list price at both Amazon and Best Buy, which makes this 2023-released bad boy cheaper than ever before.

Sonos Move 2 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Built-in Amazon Alexa Support, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Touch Controls, IP56 Water and Dust Resistance, Built-in Handle,Two Angled Tweeters, One Midwoofer, Three Class-D Digital Amplifiers, Far-Field Microphone Array, Adjustable EQ, Black Color $113 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Sonos Move 2 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Built-in Amazon Alexa Support, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Touch Controls, IP56 Water and Dust Resistance, Built-in Handle,Two Angled Tweeters, One Midwoofer, Three Class-D Digital Amplifiers, Far-Field Microphone Array, Adjustable EQ, Black and White Color Options $113 off (25%) $336 $449 Buy at BestBuy





We're talking cheaper than on Black Friday and Cyber Monday in November 2023, as well as cheaper than just a couple of months back, when the Move 2 scored its first-ever hefty discount of around 90 bucks.





While the portable speaker is available in both black and white colorways at Best Buy, Amazon weirdly only has the former flavor in stock right now, which suggests you may not have a lot of time to take advantage of this totally unprecedented deal before it inevitably goes away.





At more than six and a half pounds, the Move 2 is not actually... very easy to move from place to place, at least compared to some of the most affordable speakers out there from brands like JBL, Anker, or Bose, which is obviously where the built-in carrying handle comes in.





The reason why this thing is so heavy is not exactly hard to guess, with its massive 24-hour battery, precision-tuned woofer, and two high-quality tweeters adding a lot of heft to a package that's clearly designed to withstand the pressures and challenges of the great outdoors with shock absorbent materials and IP56 water and dust resistance.



Recommended Stories

The Sonos Move 2 promises to deliver "heart-pumping stereo sound" both inside and outside the comfort of your home, and although we haven't had the chance to properly review the speaker for ourselves, its Amazon and Best Buy customer ratings and reviews speak volumes about the level of audio quality you can expect to receive... at an actually fairly reasonable price.