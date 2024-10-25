Reliable leaker says all models in the Galaxy S25 line will be equipped with the same processor
Leaker Ice Universe is not only prolific, but he has a pretty good track record as well. That's the kind of combination that means when Ice Universe speaks, we should listen. A tweet from Ice Universe states that just as it did in 2023 with the Galaxy S23 line, Samsung next year will power all three models of its upcoming Galaxy S25 flagship series with the latest top Snapdragon application processor (AP) with the snazzy Snapdragon 8 Elite moniker.
In 2023, a customized version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 made "for Galaxy" was used on all three Galaxy S23 models regardless of where they were sold. This year, Samsung reverted back to its traditional policy and powered the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ with the Exynos 2400 in most markets except the U.S. , Canada, and China where the Snapdragon 8 Gem 3 AP was used instead. The latter chipset was employed on the top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra in all markets.
Leaker Ice Universe says all Galaxy S25 series models will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite AP. | Image credit-X
This year Samsung has had to deal with extremely low yields achieved by Samsung Foundry while building the 3nm Exynos 2500. The rumor mill suggested that MediaTek's powerful Dimensity 9400 AP might replace the Exynos 2500 inside the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ in most markets. Other rumors suggested that the Dimensity 9400 would be found inside all Galaxy S25 models next year.
But based on what Ice Universe says, all Galaxy S25 series handsets will sport the Snapdragon 8 Elite AP, the aforementioned new name for what is the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. While not mentioned by the leaker, this strategy could raise the price of the Galaxy S25 line. That's because the Snapdragon 8 Elite will be built using TSMC's second-gen 3nm process (N3E) which could be up to 20% more expensive than the Snapdragon 8 Gen3 AP.
Going with the Dimensity 9400 AP might have saved Samsung $35 to $85 on each chipset; as badly as MediaTek wants to supply chipsets for Samsung's flagship series, it seems that Samsung would prefer to stick with Qualcomm and its Snapdragon APs in situations where its own homegrown Exynos chipsets aren't available. Judging from the tweet posted by Ice Universe, it appears that Samsung Foundry won't be able to greatly improve its yield on 3nm chip production anytime soon.
