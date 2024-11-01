Galaxy S24 + units in some areas of the world. Galaxy S25 + phones and the Exynos 2500 SoC. Sammy's "System LSI Business unit" says that it plans to concentrate on supplying SoCs for flagship products of a major customer while preparing for next-generation 2nm products coming as soon as 2026. Samsung used the Exynos 2400 application processor to power some of the Galaxy S24 and+ units in some areas of the world. Samsung would like to continue doing this next year with the Galaxy S25 and+ phones and the Exynos 2500 SoC. Sammy's "System LSI Business unit" says that it plans to concentrate on supplying SoCs for flagship products of a major customer while preparing for next-generation 2nm products coming as soon as 2026.









Galaxy S25 line. Typically, the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 + might feature the Exynos 2500 AP in all markets except the U.S., China, and Canada. In those three regions, the phones would be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite. The What this means is that Samsung's LSI unit is still looking to supply Exynos chipsets to power the flagship phone series of a major customer which, in this rumored scenario, is Samsung itself. The flagship phone series could be theline. Typically, theand+ might feature the Exynos 2500 AP in all markets except the U.S., China, and Canada. In those three regions, the phones would be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite. The Galaxy S25 Ultra would be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite AP in all markets.









Galaxy S25 line in all markets. But this year, Samsung Foundry has a problem with the 3nm process node causing Samsung to achieve very low yields of 10% to 20%. As a result, not enough chips will be produced jacking up pricing for the small number of components that pass through quality control. This has led Samsung to consider some alternatives to the Exynos 2500 such as the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9400. Another possibility is that the Snapdragon 8 Elite will be used to power theline in all markets.





If Samsung can improve the yield of the Exynos 2500 AP, there is a chance that the component can be used with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 next summer. And we should point out that the Exynos 2500 is a greatly improved application processor compared to older Exynos semiconductors. The Exynos 2500 has 10 CPU cores including:





1 Cortex-X5 Prime Core running as fast as 3.2GHz.

3 Cortex-A730 Performance-Efficiency cores with a clock speed up to 2.5GHz.

2 Cortex-A730 Performance-Efficiency cores with a clock speed of up to 2.5 GHz.

4 Cortex-A520 Efficiency cores running with a clock speed as fast as 2.2GHz.



