Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Despite poor yields, Samsung would prefer to pack the Galaxy S25, S25+ with the Exynos 2500 AP

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Processors Qualcomm
A Samsung Exynos chip appears on the circuit board of a device.
Samsung used the Exynos 2400 application processor to power some of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ units in some areas of the world. Samsung would like to continue doing this next year with the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ phones and the Exynos 2500 SoC. Sammy's "System LSI Business unit" says that it plans to concentrate on supplying SoCs for flagship products of a major customer while preparing for next-generation 2nm products coming as soon as 2026.

"The System LSI Business plans to concentrate on supplying SoCs for flagship products of a major customer while preparing for next-generation 2nm products."-Samsung

What this means is that Samsung's LSI unit is still looking to supply Exynos chipsets to power the flagship phone series of a major customer which, in this rumored scenario, is Samsung itself. The flagship phone series could be the Galaxy S25 line. Typically, the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ might feature the Exynos 2500 AP in all markets except the U.S., China, and Canada. In those three regions, the phones would be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite. The Galaxy S25 Ultra would be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite AP in all markets.

MediaTek&#039;s powerful Dimensity 9400 AP might replace the Exynos 2500 SoC. | Image credit-MediaTek - Despite poor yields, Samsung would prefer to pack the Galaxy S25, S25+ with the Exynos 2500 AP
MediaTek's powerful Dimensity 9400 AP might replace the Exynos 2500 SoC. | Image credit-MediaTek

But this year, Samsung Foundry has a problem with the 3nm process node causing Samsung to achieve very low yields of 10% to 20%. As a result, not enough chips will be produced  jacking up pricing for the small number of components that pass through quality control. This has led Samsung to consider some alternatives to the Exynos 2500 such as the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9400. Another possibility is that the Snapdragon 8 Elite will be used to power the Galaxy S25 line in all markets.

If Samsung can improve the yield of the Exynos 2500 AP, there is a chance that the component can be used with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 next summer. And we should point out that the Exynos 2500 is a greatly improved application processor compared to older Exynos semiconductors. The Exynos 2500 has 10 CPU cores including:

  • 1 Cortex-X5 Prime Core running as fast as 3.2GHz.
  • 3 Cortex-A730 Performance-Efficiency cores  with a clock speed up to 2.5GHz.
  • 2 Cortex-A730 Performance-Efficiency cores with a clock speed of up to 2.5 GHz.
  • 4 Cortex-A520 Efficiency cores running with a clock speed as fast as 2.2GHz.

Right now the big issue Samsung has with the Exynos 2500 is finding a way to increase the yield of the chip. Until that happens, Samsung might have to consider using the Dimensity 9400 AP instead of the Exynos 2500 or stick with the Snapdragon 8 Elite for all Galaxy S25 series models. If it had its druthers, we believe that Samsung would prefer to use the Exynos 2500 AP to power most Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ models.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts
New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you

Latest News

Meta's Llama AI model turned into a military tool in China
Meta's Llama AI model turned into a military tool in China
Don't miss the fine print with T-Mobile unit Mint Mobile's Mint Kids deal
Don't miss the fine print with T-Mobile unit Mint Mobile's Mint Kids deal
SpaceX five satellite launches away from bringing T-Mobile users Direct-to-Cell service
SpaceX five satellite launches away from bringing T-Mobile users Direct-to-Cell service
Owners of two Samsung devices will be able to download Android 15 beta in 15 days - leak
Owners of two Samsung devices will be able to download Android 15 beta in 15 days - leak
More people are downloading iOS 18.1 than iOS 17.1, Tim Cook reveals
More people are downloading iOS 18.1 than iOS 17.1, Tim Cook reveals
Key Apple executive says goodbye to the media and analysts just weeks before his departure
Key Apple executive says goodbye to the media and analysts just weeks before his departure
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless