Samsung Foundry's pathetic 2nm yield could lead to a major processor shakeup

The last time Samsung Foundry was struggling manufacturing of SoCs for smartphones was early in 2022 when yields for the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 application processor (AP) were reported to be a low 35%. This percentage means that out of every 100 chips that can be produced from a silicon wafer, only 35 passed quality control (QC). Even though Samsung Foundry was building the chipset for Qualcomm, it was the latter firm that was paying for the defective chips.





With Samsung Foundry's poor yield figure, Qualcomm quickly entered into talks to switch to rival foundry TSMC. The Taiwan-based foundry was running its 4nm process node with a 70% yield which was twice what Samsung Foundry was able to achieve. So Qualcomm, not interested in throwing away more money, switched to TSMC to build what was called the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. And it has stayed with TSMC ever since. TSMC will manufacture the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 AP.





Next year, both TSMC and Samsung are expected to start mass production at the new 2nm node that will use smaller transistors allowing more of them to fit insider a chip. TSMC will introduce its Gate-All-Around (GAA) transistors that allow the gate to come into contact with the channel on all four sides reducing current leaks and improving the drive current. Samsung Foundry already uses GAA with its 3nm production.









But Samsung Foundry continues to have an issue with yield. A source told Business Korea just how poorly Samsung Foundry is doing with its 2nm production. "Samsung's GAA yield is around 10-20%, which is insufficient for both orders and mass production," said the source. Including its 3nm production, Samsung Foundry has a yield below 50% according to the source, while TSMC has a yield in the 60%-70% range.







If Samsung Foundry can't improve its yields and TSMC gets the contract to build the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, Samsung just might take MediaTek up on its offer.

