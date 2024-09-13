Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Score huge savings at Samsung's store
The 1TB Z Fold 6 is up for grabs with huge discounts, as well as the Flip 6, S24 Ultra, Tab S9, and more.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Samsung Foundry's pathetic 2nm yield could lead to a major processor shakeup

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Processors Qualcomm
Wearing protective suits, Samsung Foundry employees hold silicon wafers under the special yellow lights.
The last time Samsung Foundry was struggling with the manufacturing of SoCs for smartphones was early in 2022 when yields for the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 application processor (AP) were reported to be a low 35%. This percentage means that out of every 100 chips that can be produced from a silicon wafer, only 35 passed quality control (QC). Even though Samsung Foundry was building the chipset for Qualcomm, it was the latter firm that was paying for the defective chips.

With Samsung Foundry's poor yield figure, Qualcomm quickly entered into talks to switch to rival foundry TSMC. The Taiwan-based foundry was running its 4nm process node with a 70% yield which was twice what Samsung Foundry was able to achieve. So Qualcomm, not interested in throwing away more money, switched to TSMC to build what was called the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. And it has stayed with TSMC ever since. TSMC will manufacture the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 AP.

Next year, both TSMC and Samsung are expected to start mass production at the new 2nm node that will use smaller transistors allowing more of them to fit insider a chip. TSMC will introduce its Gate-All-Around (GAA) transistors that allow the gate to come into contact with the channel on all four sides reducing current leaks and improving the drive current. Samsung Foundry already uses GAA with its 3nm production.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be built by TSMC using its 3nm node. | Image credit-Qualcomm - Samsung Foundry&#039;s pathetic 2nm yield could lead to a major processor shakeup
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be built by TSMC using its 3nm node. | Image credit-Qualcomm

But Samsung Foundry continues to have an issue with yield. A source told Business Korea just how poorly Samsung Foundry is doing with its 2nm production. "Samsung's GAA yield is around 10-20%, which is insufficient for both orders and mass production," said the source. Including its 3nm production, Samsung Foundry has a yield below 50% according to the source, while TSMC has a yield in the 60%-70% range.

The difference in yield has allowed TSMC to take 62.3% of the global foundry market compared to Samsung Foundry's 11.5%. And while Samsung has decided to stick with TSMC to build the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 AP for the flagship Galaxy S25 series, it made this decision at a huge cost. Qualcomm is reportedly charging an arm and a leg for the chips which will be using Qualcomm's custom CPU cores. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 could cost 25%-30% more than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 which could result in the new flagship AP priced in a range between $237.50 and $260.

Recommended Stories
Samsung does not want to pay these prices again for the 2026 Galaxy S26 series and would like Qualcomm to return production of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 to Samsung Foundry. But for that to happen, Samsung Foundry will have to improve the yield on its 3nm and 2nm production. And don't forget, the largest smartphone chipset vendor in the world is MediaTek. Earlier this year there was a rumor that the company had offered special pricing to get Samsung to use MediaTek's Dimensity chips for its flagship line. 

If Samsung Foundry can't improve its yields and TSMC gets the contract to build the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, Samsung just might take MediaTek up on its offer.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP

Latest News

iPhone 16 reveal was so underwhelming Apple stock began dropping when it was announced
iPhone 16 reveal was so underwhelming Apple stock began dropping when it was announced
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
AirPods 4 are something special but AirPods Pro 3 could be truly brilliant (if Apple listens)
AirPods 4 are something special but AirPods Pro 3 could be truly brilliant (if Apple listens)
Some of the top 50 Play Store apps are flashing a red flag
Some of the top 50 Play Store apps are flashing a red flag
iPhone 16 brings welcome upgrades, but what’s up with that display?
iPhone 16 brings welcome upgrades, but what’s up with that display?
iPhone 16 Pro Max pre-orders are now pushed out to mid October
iPhone 16 Pro Max pre-orders are now pushed out to mid October
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless