Samsung Galaxy S24 processor specs: Exynos 2400 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Galaxy S24 series . With the just-announced Galaxy S23 FE , Samsung primed the public that it may fragment its phone lines once again in terms of processing power, as it will carry Exynos or Snapdragon processors, depending on the region. Lo and behold, after ditching its own Exynos line for the Galaxy S23 this year, it has apparently created a new processor that is so exciting and powerful that Samsung decided to use it in the upcoming





At its System LSI Tech Day expo, Samsung listed the Exynos 2400 specs as offering an " improved CPU performance by 1.7 times and AI performance by 14.7 times compared to its predecessor, the Exynos 2200 ."





graphic technologies such as ray tracing, which tracks light, and reflection and shadow rendering, which express light reflection effects and shadow boundaries similar to the real world, were also added





Exynos 2400 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 specs to expect









Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Exynos 2400 benchmarks and tests









Both Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Exynos 2400 will reportedly be made in Samsung's foundries, which is somewhat surprising given that Qualcomm went entirely with TSMC for Gen 2 in the S23 series.





Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 may offer a mix of nodes, so it would be made both with the 3nm and a next-gen 4nm process. Given Apple's troubles with the 3nm There have been leaked conversations between Qualcomm and its Korean partners, however, which indicated thatmay offer a mix of nodes, so it would be made both with the 3nm and a next-gen 4nm process. Given Apple's troubles with the 3nm Apple A17 compatibility on the iPhone Pro line, and the low 3nm yield of the TSMC foundry, that may turn out to be a good idea.





The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor should come with 2x Cortex-X4 cores, 4x Cortex-A720 cores, and 2x Cortex-A520 cores, so Exynos 2400 would likely strive to match those numbers. Qualcomm is expected to reveal Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on October 24 and will confirm all of the Galaxy S24 processor's specs then.





Will the Galaxy S24 Ultra have Snapdragon or Exynos processor?





Just as rumored before, Samsung will still equip the entire Galaxy S24 line sold in the US with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, including the new Qualcomm X75 5G modem. Mum's the word on the 5G modem specifications in the Exynos 2400, but Samsung's processor reportedly won't be in the top-shelf Galaxy S24 Ultra abroad as well.





Galaxy S24 Ultra





Galaxy S24 and the larger we took into account the fact that Korea is a symbolic market " when deciding which Galaxy S24 sales region gets what processor. There you have it, only theand the larger Galaxy S24+ will be equipped with Exynos 2400 processor in regions like Korea and Europe. This would be essential for Samsung's MX mobile division cost controls, but also a source of affirmation and business for its System LSI department that will make the chip. According to one company official, "" when deciding whichsales region gets what processor.