Samsung Galaxy S24 processor specs: Exynos 2400 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
During the Samsung System LSI Tech Day 2023 event, Samsung has presented its new Exynos 2400 chipset that it will reportedly use in the Galaxy S24 series which is scheduled for release in January.
Fret not, though, as the top-end Galaxy S24 Ultra will only be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, no matter the region and market, just as we heard in yesterday's S24 Ultra vs Pixel 8 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max matching leak.
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vs Exynos 2400
With the just-announced Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung primed the public that it may fragment its phone lines once again in terms of processing power, as it will carry Exynos or Snapdragon processors, depending on the region. Lo and behold, after ditching its own Exynos line for the Galaxy S23 this year, it has apparently created a new processor that is so exciting and powerful that Samsung decided to use it in the upcoming Galaxy S24 series.
At its System LSI Tech Day expo, Samsung listed the Exynos 2400 specs as offering an "improved CPU performance by 1.7 times and AI performance by 14.7 times compared to its predecessor, the Exynos 2200."
As for the GPU, "graphic technologies such as ray tracing, which tracks light, and reflection and shadow rendering, which express light reflection effects and shadow boundaries similar to the real world, were also added," tips The Elec.
Exynos 2400 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 specs to expect
|Exynos 2400 specs
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 specs
|Core configuration
|1x Cortex-X4 @ 3.19 Ghz
2x Cortex-A720 @ 2.9 GHz
3x Cortex-A720 @ 2.6 GHz
1x Cortex-A520 @ 1.95 GHz
|1x Cortex-X4 @ 3.3 GHz
3x Cortex-A720 @ 3.15 GHz
2x Cortex-A720 @ 2.96 GHz
2x Cortex-A520 @ 2.27 GHz
|GPU
|Samsung XClipse 940
|Adreno 750 (50% faster)
|5G modem
|Exynos 5300 (10Gbps)
|Snapdragon X75 (10Gbps)
|Features
|LPDDR5X RAM
UFS 4.0 storage
8K 60FPS video
320MP camera
Two-way satellite communications
|-
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Exynos 2400 benchmarks and tests
Both Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Exynos 2400 will reportedly be made in Samsung's foundries, which is somewhat surprising given that Qualcomm went entirely with TSMC for Gen 2 in the S23 series.
There have been leaked conversations between Qualcomm and its Korean partners, however, which indicated that Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 may offer a mix of nodes, so it would be made both with the 3nm and a next-gen 4nm process. Given Apple's troubles with the 3nm Apple A17 compatibility on the iPhone Pro line, and the low 3nm yield of the TSMC foundry, that may turn out to be a good idea.
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor should come with 2x Cortex-X4 cores, 4x Cortex-A720 cores, and 2x Cortex-A520 cores, so Exynos 2400 would likely strive to match those numbers. Qualcomm is expected to reveal Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on October 24 and will confirm all of the Galaxy S24 processor's specs then.
Will the Galaxy S24 Ultra have Snapdragon or Exynos processor?
Just as rumored before, Samsung will still equip the entire Galaxy S24 line sold in the US with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, including the new Qualcomm X75 5G modem. Mum's the word on the 5G modem specifications in the Exynos 2400, but Samsung's processor reportedly won't be in the top-shelf Galaxy S24 Ultra abroad as well.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is entirely equipped with the 3rd generation Snapdragon 8 for Galaxy. It is a safety device from Samsung Electronics’ MX Division. The relationship with Qualcomm was also taken into consideration. Qualcomm is the largest customer in the premium market for the MX Division and a major orderer for the Foundry Division.
There you have it, only the Galaxy S24 and the larger Galaxy S24+ will be equipped with Exynos 2400 processor in regions like Korea and Europe. This would be essential for Samsung's MX mobile division cost controls, but also a source of affirmation and business for its System LSI department that will make the chip. According to one company official, "we took into account the fact that Korea is a symbolic market" when deciding which Galaxy S24 sales region gets what processor.
