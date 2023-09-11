Samsung launched a smashing limited-time deal on the Galaxy S23
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Did you know that Samsung is throwing a week of epic sales at its online store? Well, now you do. The merchant has already warmed up the crowds with its incredible offer on the Galaxy A54 and several Watch 5 models. Now, it’s preparing something for bargain hunters looking for a new Galaxy S23.
Right now, you’ve got a limited chance to treat yourself to either the 128 or the 256GB configuration of this smartphone at $200 off its regular price. You also get an even sweeter deal if you choose the trade-in option. Samsung has geared up a handsome instant credit of up to $725 with an eligible trade-in. Add to this the 25% discount you get even without sparing with one of your older devices, and you get one heck of a deal!
It may be referred to as a vanilla model, but there’s nothing all that basic about it. For starters, it features a top-of-the-line AMOLED display. The 6.1-inch screen is as bright as they go, and with a peak brightness of up to 1076 nits, this smartphone is usable even in the scorching sun.
The battery, symmetrical to the phone’s compact size, has a capacity of 3,900mAh. That may not sound like much, but it’s actually 200mAh more than what you get on the Galaxy S22.
If there’s any downside to this bad boy, it’s that it doesn’t have super insane charging speeds. However, the 25W charging should still get your phone’s battery filled up in less than 70 minutes, as noted in our Galaxy S23 series wired charging comparison.
There’s no denying that, at that price, this phone should be more than desirable. It’s deservedly earned an honorable mention on our best Android phones page, and we believe it can win you over, too!
Right now, you’ve got a limited chance to treat yourself to either the 128 or the 256GB configuration of this smartphone at $200 off its regular price. You also get an even sweeter deal if you choose the trade-in option. Samsung has geared up a handsome instant credit of up to $725 with an eligible trade-in. Add to this the 25% discount you get even without sparing with one of your older devices, and you get one heck of a deal!
As mentioned, the deal is available only for one day, so we suggest you don’t squander the chance and treat yourself to this phone while you can. At that price, it shouldn’t be missed.
It may be referred to as a vanilla model, but there’s nothing all that basic about it. For starters, it features a top-of-the-line AMOLED display. The 6.1-inch screen is as bright as they go, and with a peak brightness of up to 1076 nits, this smartphone is usable even in the scorching sun.
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that’s designed specifically for Galaxy ensures anything you take up on this tiny powerhouse is enjoyable and smooth. From a 3D gaming rendezvous to a casual binge-watching session of your favorite TV series and anything in between – this buttery-smooth performer shouldn’t disappoint you.
The battery, symmetrical to the phone’s compact size, has a capacity of 3,900mAh. That may not sound like much, but it’s actually 200mAh more than what you get on the Galaxy S22.
If there’s any downside to this bad boy, it’s that it doesn’t have super insane charging speeds. However, the 25W charging should still get your phone’s battery filled up in less than 70 minutes, as noted in our Galaxy S23 series wired charging comparison.
There’s no denying that, at that price, this phone should be more than desirable. It’s deservedly earned an honorable mention on our best Android phones page, and we believe it can win you over, too!
Things that are NOT allowed: