A new limited time Samsung offer lets you snag a Galaxy A54 for peanuts

If you've been eyeing the Galaxy A54, Samsung's latest mid-ranger, for a while, you will be happy to learn that you now have the chance to score some awesome savings on it.

From September 11th to September 17th, Samsung will have a sales event dubbed Discover Samsung Fall, and as an early Discover deal, Samsung is currently offering the Galaxy A54 with a sweet $75 discount. In addition to that, you can score extra savings of up to $275 if you trade in your old phone. So, if you receive the maximum trade-in amount, you will get a brand-new Galaxy A54 for just $100.

The Galaxy A54 comes equipped with an Exynos 1380 chipset under the hood, which offers a good amount of firepower. "However, we did notice slight stutters from time to time during our phone review, so it's something to keep in mind.

However, an area where the Galaxy A54 shines is the camera department. The phone packs a 50 MP main shooter and a 32 MP selfie snapper. Both cameras can capture videos in up to 4K at 30fps. The photos taken with the Galaxy A54 look pretty great so rest assured, you will look fantastic in your selfies. Additionally, the Galaxy A54 packs a big 5,000mAh battery that can easily last a day and a half on a single charge with average usage.

Overall, Samsung's latest mid-ranger is a pretty awesome phone. And given the fact that this smartphone can be yours for way less than usual, you should definitely tap that deal button at the beginning of the article and grab one at a discount while you can.

