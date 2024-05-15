Noise-cancelling headphones rarely come cheaper than the deeply discounted Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2





Now, these bad boys may not be quite as powerful or as technically advanced as Apple's Now, these bad boys may not be quite as powerful or as technically advanced as Apple's AirPods Max Sony's WH-1000XM5 , or the state-of-the-art Bose 700 . But they're available at a fraction of the price of all those products right now after an unprecedented $100 markdown from a "pointless price" of $229.99, and yes, you can even get a full 1-year manufacturer warranty with your purchase while this sweet new Woot deal lasts.

Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Adjustable Stay-Aware Mode, Custom Sound, Skull-IQ Technology, Adjustable Sensory Bass, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life, Rapid Charge, Multipoint Pairing, Bluetooth 5.2 Connectivity, Black, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $100 off (43%) $129 99 $229 99 Buy at Woot Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Adjustable Stay-Aware Mode, Custom Sound, Skull-IQ Technology, Adjustable Sensory Bass, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life, Rapid Charge, Multipoint Pairing, Bluetooth 5.2 Connectivity, Black $90 off (39%) Buy at Amazon





The e-tailer's Amazon parent company, in case you're wondering, lists the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 at 10 bucks more than Woot at the time of this writing, but although that also represents a fairly substantial $90 discount, the offer is actually fulfilled by a third-party seller with a significantly weaker track record.





Bottom line, there's really no reason to snub this magnificent promotion, which is scheduled to run until Saturday, May 18, eclipsing all previous deals at Amazon, Amazon affiliates, and other major (and minor) US retailers. The Crusher ANC 2 promise to crush your skull (in a good way) with their top-notch sound while drowning out any possible distractions with active noise cancellation and keeping your favorite tunes going for up to an incredible 50 hours between charges.





The four microphone-powered ANC technology and stellar battery life are pretty much unrivaled in the budget wireless headphones space, and the almost unanimously glowing Amazon customer reviews prove beyond the shadow of a doubt that Skullcandy's audio performance claims are supported in real-life use. Go ahead, make your purchase before the ultra-affordable Crusher ANC 2 inevitably go out of stock at their new record low price.