'Best of Tech' sale makes the high-end Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 headphones cheaper than ever





Either way, the decidedly premium noise-cancelling over-ear cans released just last summer are now more affordable than ever before, fetching a measly $149.99 a pair in a single black colorway and brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition.

Woot is even ready to hook you up with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty, which is not always the case for these types of record-breaking deals, and at least in theory, you don't have to hurry that much and take advantage of the unprecedented promotion either. That's because the $80 (or 35 percent) discount is technically scheduled to run until February 13, although depending on supply and demand, that may or may not prove to be the case after all.





Way cheaper than all of the cheaper than all of the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones out there right now, the Crusher ANC 2 boldly promise to (metaphorically) "crush your skull" with their state-of-the-art sound and active noise cancellation. Although that's probably a bit of an exaggeration on the manufacturer's part, the vast majority of Amazon buyers seem to be delighted with what they've received in exchange for significantly more than 150 bucks.





That includes an absolutely outstanding battery life rating of 50 hours between charges, as well as fast charging support, seamless multipoint pairing, and a design that promises to perfectly balance elegance and comfort for the ideal extended listening experience.





The lack of any water protection rating whatsoever certainly makes these puppies less than ideal for gym use, but otherwise, it's hard to find something that pricier headphones offer and the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 do not. Just as advertised, you're looking at a "Best of Tech" Woot deal here that you'd be foolish to snub.





Of course, if you feel more comfortable shopping somewhere else, we have an alternative for you, but it's definitely not as good, as Walmart is currently charging $189 for the exact same product as Woot after a much humbler $40 markdown.