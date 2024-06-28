Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Second Android 15 Beta is now available for OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open

Image credit — OnePlus

OnePlus is swiftly releasing the second Android 15 beta version for two of its phones, the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open. This update is aimed at developers and advanced users who are comfortable navigating beta software.

This new beta release brings a host of improvements and bug fixes that will enhance the overall user experience. For the system, OnePlus has improved stability and performance. The update also fixes an issue where the Auto Pixelate function failed during screenshot previews. Additionally, the OnePlus Open specifically will see a fix for problems in the split-screen mode.

The connectivity of both phones has also been enhanced. Bluetooth compatibility issues in certain scenarios have been resolved. Additionally, issues with the Multi-Screen Connect function when linking with a PC or tablet have been fixed. Another fix addresses an issue where the Personal Hotspot could not be opened after modifying security settings.

The camera functionality of both phones has been improved as well. Functional issues in specific scenarios have been resolved, and the Smart Image Matting function failure in certain scenarios has been fixed. Compatibility issues with some third-party apps have also been addressed in this update.

While this beta release includes many improvements, OnePlus emphasizes that it is still intended for developers and advanced users. There are known issues that remain unresolved, so it is not recommended for users who rely on their OnePlus 12 or OnePlus Open as their primary device.


OnePlus 12 | Image credit — PhoneArena

Here are some of the known issues for the OnePlus 12:

  • When playing music and using the media output button in the control center, the system interface may stop running.
  • Air gesture may not be able to be turned off once it is turned on.
  • The camera may freeze when switching to HI-RES mode while taking photos.
  • Switching between Aquamorphic icons and custom icons may fail in the Wallpapers & style settings.
  • There may be occasional stability issues.


OnePlus Open | Image credit — PhoneArena

The OnePlus Open has similar known issues, along with a few additional ones:

  • Recent task cards may not disappear after splitting the screen in certain situations.
  • The ProXDR button may not appear in the photo after taking a photo in specific scenarios.
  • The booting animation interface on the external screen may be incomplete.
  • The taskbar may display abnormally when switching between the main and outer screens after opening a floating window.

Despite these known issues, users with experience testing beta software can install Android 15 beta 2 on their OnePlus 12 or OnePlus Open by following the instructions provided in the OnePlus forum post. Happy beta testing!
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

