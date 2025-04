Enjoy top-tier battery life with the Garmin Instinct 2 and save $120 at Amazon

Garmin Instinct 2: $120 off at Amazon $120 off (40%) The Garmin Instinct 2 is perfect for GPS watch fans seeking long battery life and precise metrics. The unit features many built-in sports apps and a 28-day battery life. The best part? You can save $120 on it at Amazon! Buy at Amazon

Do you need a rugged GPS watch with excellent tracking and long battery life? The Garmin Instinct 2 may be a perfect fit. This timepiece lacks a touchscreen, but it makes up for it with GPS accuracy, precise metrics, and now, a more affordable asking price. The ~$300 smartwatch is down by 40% on Amazon, bringing it down to about $180.Granted, the Instinct 2 isn't as awesome as its successor, but it's a real bargain at $120 off. So, if you don't mind using physical buttons to navigate your timepiece instead of a touchscreen, go ahead and get that discount before it's too late.Like most Garmin watches , this timepiece is built tough. It boasts a thermal and shock-resistant case, which pairs with Corning Gorilla Glass to ensure it withstands daily wear. But that's not all — you get a stunning battery life of up to 28 days in smartwatch mode!The unit features multiple sports apps, including yoga, golf, and HIIT training profiles. Are you an avid runner? In that case, you might appreciate the wrist-based running power feature. It allows you to manage your efforts and improve your performance. There's even recovery time on deck, which lets you know how long you should rest before the next workout.The Instinct 2 is also a champ at tracking your position. Not only does it come with a built-in 3-axis compass, but it's also equipped with multiple global navigation systems. That means you get top-notch positioning even in tough environments.In addition, this 45mm Garmin watch provides all-day health monitoring. You've got heart rate, sleep, respiration tracking, Pulse Ox measurements, and more.Ultimately, the Garmin Instinct 2 may not be a good fit for WearOS smartwatch fans, but it's a budget option that gets the job done at reasonable prices. Plus, now that it's $120 off its original price, it's even more affordable. Don't miss out.