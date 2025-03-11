GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Grab the Google Pixel 9 with a juicy $200 discount at Best Buy

Think the Pixel 9 is a top bargain with Amazon's current $150 discount? Best Buy has just upped the game! The merchant launched a hefty $200 price cut on the 128GB variant, bringing it down to only $599. On top of that, you can get an extra $100 discount when you activate today.

Save $200 on the Pixel 9 at Best Buy

$599
$799
$200 off (25%)
Best Buy crushes Amazon's Pixel 9 promo, now offering the 128GB variant for $200 off its original price. On top of that, you can score an extra $100 discount by activating your phone immediately. Don't miss out!
Buy at BestBuy

Save $200 on the Pixel 9, 256GB

$200 off (22%)
Want more onboard storage on your Pixel 9 model? Head to Amazon and get the 256GB variant in Obsidian for $200 off its list price. At the time of writing, this is the only colorway available at $200 off.
Buy at Amazon

In other words, you can buy the $799 handset for as low as $499, so long as you don't mind signing a carrier contract and paying a $35 fee. Not into carrier promos? The Pixel 9 is a top pick at $200 off, so don't hesitate to act on Best Buy's offer before it's too late.

Over at Amazon, you can still score $150 off the 128GB configuration, but the 256GB model in Obsidian is currently available at a $200 discount. The e-commerce giant actually offered all storage and color options for $200 off last week, but you can only get the Obsidian colorway at that discount right now.

This Android phone might not be as premium as its Pixel 9 Pro relative, but it's got plenty to offer. With its lovely 6.3-inch OLED display with 1-120Hz refresh rates and HDR10+ support, it makes colors truly pop. The model also sports excellent maximum brightness levels and color accuracy, which is always appreciated.

Under the hood, you've got the Tensor G4 chip, which prioritizes AI prowess over raw horsepower. Paired with 12GB of onboard RAM, the handset handles Gemini Nano and other AI features effortlessly. Moreover, it comes with a promised seven-year software support, giving you exclusive Pixel feature drops and reliability for years.

What about its camera performance? The Android 14 phone features a 50 MP wide camera and a 48 MP ultra-wide lens on the rear, plus a 10.5 MP selfie lens on the front. As our Pixel 9 review photo samples show, the device is quite capable on the camera front, delivering crisp photos with natural-looking colors.

As you can see, the Pixel 9 is a solid Android phone, especially when discounted by a juicy $200. If you want to save big on one, head to Best Buy and get it before this cool promo goes poof.
