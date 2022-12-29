Save $150 on a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

$699.99

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Mystic Black, S Pen Included $150 off (18%) $699 99 $849 99 Buy at BestBuy



Let's see what the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is all about. Of course, the best feature onboard is the display; after all, this is a Samsung device. The screen is a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2800 x 1752, which delivers crisp and vibrant colors. And, in line with modern trends, it also supports a high refresh rate of 120 Hz, which makes scrolling and gaming feel smooth and fluid.



Under the hood, the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, which is paired with 8GB of RAM. This ensures that the tablet can handle even the most demanding tasks with ease, including multitasking and gaming. The tablet has 256GB of storage space, which can be increased with a microSD card—something that's currently in the "red book" of technology.



There's also a range of connectivity options, including 5G support, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and S-Pen support, with the stylus included in the retail box. It allows you to write, draw, and take notes with precision and accuracy, making it an ideal tool for artists and professionals alike.



The Galaxy Tab S7 Plus also has a long-lasting battery, which is rated to last up to 17 hours on a single charge. This makes it perfect for long flights or days when you're on the go and need to stay connected. You can check out our full

Also Read: Probably the best Lenovo Android tablet around is on sale at definitely its best prices yet Let's see what the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is all about. Of course, the best feature onboard is the display; after all, this is a Samsung device. The screen is a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2800 x 1752, which delivers crisp and vibrant colors. And, in line with modern trends, it also supports a high refresh rate of 120 Hz, which makes scrolling and gaming feel smooth and fluid.Under the hood, the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, which is paired with 8GB of RAM. This ensures that the tablet can handle even the most demanding tasks with ease, including multitasking and gaming. The tablet has 256GB of storage space, which can be increased with a microSD card—something that's currently in the "red book" of technology.There's also a range of connectivity options, including 5G support, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and S-Pen support, with the stylus included in the retail box. It allows you to write, draw, and take notes with precision and accuracy, making it an ideal tool for artists and professionals alike.The Galaxy Tab S7 Plus also has a long-lasting battery, which is rated to last up to 17 hours on a single charge. This makes it perfect for long flights or days when you're on the go and need to stay connected. You can check out our full Galaxy Tab S7 Plus review for more details, but in a nutshell, this is one of the best Android tablets on the market. Don't miss out on this great deal.

One of the best Android tablets on the market is currently discounted at Best Buy. The Galaxy Tab S7 Plus can be yours with a hefty $150 discount for a limited time. And that's one hell of a device for that kind of money. Normally, this slate will set you back $850, but thanks to this limited deal, you can have one for just