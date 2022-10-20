Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Probably the best Lenovo Android tablet around is on sale at definitely its best prices yet

Between the OG P11 Plus, the Gen 2 P11 and P11 Pro, not to mention the convolutedly named Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3), Lenovo's Android tablet lineup has arguably gotten a little too crowded and confusing for its own good lately.

Of course, the Tab P12 Pro stands tall above all these affordable mid-rangers on the iPad-challenging totem pole, very clearly targeting power users... on tighter budgets than buyers of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8-series giants.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Storm Grey, Precision Pen 3 Included
$200 off (29%)
$499 99
$699 99
Buy at BestBuy

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Storm Grey, Precision Pen 3 Included
$200 off (27%)
$549 99
$749 99
Buy at BestBuy

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Storm Grey, Precision Pen 3 and Keyboard Included
$230 off (28%)
$599 99
$829 99
Buy at BestBuy

Pretty much equally gigantic as the 12.4-inch Tab S8+ and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022), the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro packs a substantially less impressive processor than its ultra-high-end rivals.

Instead of a state-of-the-art Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, you're dealing with an older and humbler Snapdragon 870 here only found inside a handful of Western phones that can't exactly match the raw speed of the Galaxy S22 family, for instance.

The rest of the specs are however undeniably great, especially for a starting price of $499.99. That's down from $699.99 with 6 gigs of RAM and 128GB internal storage space at Best Buy, and the same retailer also charges $549.99 instead of $749.99 for an 8GB/256GB configuration.

Last but certainly not least, the latter variant can be had with a bundled keyboard as well at $599.99 after an even deeper discount of 230 bucks from a list price of $829.99, and although there's no expiration date mentioned anywhere for these deals, something tells us they could go away very soon.

Oddly enough, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro doesn't appear to be in stock at the time of this writing at its own manufacturer in any version and at any price, which further suggests that it might be a good idea to place a Best Buy order sooner rather than later.

The jumbo-sized AMOLED beaut with 120Hz refresh rate support, stellar battery life, two rear-facing cameras, a blazing fast charger included in the box as standard, a decidedly premium quad speaker system with Dolby Atmos sound enhancements, and an incredibly thin 5.63mm profile also comes with a proprietary Precision Pen 3 in all models, thus offering a... very compelling value proposition indeed right now.
