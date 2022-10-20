Probably the best Lenovo Android tablet around is on sale at definitely its best prices yet





Of course, the Tab P12 Pro stands tall above all these affordable mid-rangers on the iPad-challenging totem pole, very clearly targeting power users... on tighter budgets than buyers of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8-series giants

Instead of a state-of-the-art Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, you're dealing with an older and humbler Snapdragon 870 here only found inside a handful of Western phones that can't exactly match the raw speed of the Galaxy S22 family, for instance.





The rest of the specs are however undeniably great, especially for a starting price of $499.99. That's down from $699.99 with 6 gigs of RAM and 128GB internal storage space at Best Buy, and the same retailer also charges $549.99 instead of $749.99 for an 8GB/256GB configuration.





Last but certainly not least, the latter variant can be had with a bundled keyboard as well at $599.99 after an even deeper discount of 230 bucks from a list price of $829.99, and although there's no expiration date mentioned anywhere for these deals, something tells us they could go away very soon.





Oddly enough, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro doesn't appear to be in stock at the time of this writing at its own manufacturer in any version and at any price, which further suggests that it might be a good idea to place a Best Buy order sooner rather than later.





The jumbo-sized AMOLED beaut with 120Hz refresh rate support, stellar battery life, two rear-facing cameras, a blazing fast charger included in the box as standard, a decidedly premium quad speaker system with Dolby Atmos sound enhancements, and an incredibly thin 5.63mm profile also comes with a proprietary Precision Pen 3 in all models, thus offering a... very compelling value proposition indeed right now.