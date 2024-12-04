It's not too late to save $100 on the Galaxy A35 5G at the Samsung Store
Didn't get the chance to get your favorite budget Samsung phone without breaking the bank this year's Black Friday? Well, if you didn't—the Galaxy A35 is still $100 off at the official store! That's right! You can still buy this fella for $299.99 instead of $399.99. Be sure to hurry up, though, as the Samsung Store might end the promo soon.
In case you're wondering, third-party sellers like Best Buy and Amazon also had the model at the same discount during the holiday shopping season. However, Best Buy's bargain is now over, and Amazon only keeps the $100 price cut on the Awesome Lilac coating (the one in the Navy is temporarily out of stock).
As mentioned, the Android phone has a great camera as well, featuring 50 + 8 + 5 MP sensors on the rear. Although a mid-ranger, the Galaxy A35 takes lovely photos with incredibly accurate colors and ample detail. On top of all that, the unit has an Exynos 1380 SoC, allowing you to enjoy playing some games, especially when you tone down the settings. However, you might experience the occasional stutter while navigating the UI, so keep that in mind.
At the end of the day, while it's unquestionable that the Galaxy A35 5G is inferior to the Galaxy S24 lineup, the handset is a perfect option for users on a budget. It stands out with long software support, excellent display and camera, and a much more affordable price right now. Get yours at the Samsung Store and save!
The Galaxy A35 is one of the best mid-range phones, offering an absolutely incredible display and top-shelf camera performance. The unit features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a crisp resolution and 120Hz refresh rates. But there's more—you get Gorilla Glass Victus+, which makes your handset's display much less prone to scratching.
Unlike other mid-range options (particularly those by Motorola), this Samsung phone comes with long software support. This bad boy gets four years of major OS upgrades plus five years of regular security patches. That's quite impressive since you can get it for only $299.99 right now!
