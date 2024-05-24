Samsung's May 2024 security patch with One UI 6.1 is rolling out more widely
The month of May ushers in a wave of updates for Samsung device users, encompassing the latest Android security patches and the fresh features of One UI 6.1. This month's updates aren't just about routine security enhancements, but also bring significant improvements to the user experience.
As detailed in a recent report by Android Police, the rollout schedule for the May 2024 patch and One UI 6.1 has commenced, covering a wide range of Samsung models. The updates started as early as May 10th for select models, and by the end of the month, many devices across different series and carriers will have received the update. This update marks a milestone for Samsung users, offering enhanced functionalities.
The One UI 6.1 update introduces several notable enhancements. Among them are the integration of Galaxy AI and other Galaxy S24 features for specific devices. These additions are expected to add to the devices' capabilities, making them more efficient. Additionally, users can anticipate minor but impactful tweaks, such as expanded alarm customization options and new features for the Good Lock customization suite.
The Samsung Galaxy A54 is among the devices receiving an update this month
The rollout schedule includes a diverse range of Samsung devices. In the United States, the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy A54, and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are among the models receiving the update. The international rollout covers the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S24 series, and Galaxy Z Fold 5, indicating a global reach for the latest software improvements.
The May 2024 security patch happens to be an integral part of this update, addressing vulnerabilities and potential threats. Of course, it goes without saying that software updates like this one are crucial for maintaining device security and optimizing performance. Users are always encouraged to install the update as it becomes available for their device, however, note that because for some devices this translates to a substantial upgrade to One UI 6.1 (and based on previous reports where the initial rollout has resulted in hiccups), it might be wise to wait a few days to ensure you don't run into issues.
