Want to see how the Galaxy Z Flip 6 amps up CPU performance?

The Z Flip 6 vapor chamber aids in cooling down the heat generated by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, hence keeping performance intact for longer instead of throttling the core clock frequencies under various software pressures like gaming or artificial intelligence calculations.





The Galaxy AI that the Z Flip 6 ships with requires significant resources to run on-device in terms of processing power and operating memory, so every little bit of performance boost helps. So much so, that Apple Intelligence, for instance, is only available on the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, since the iPhone 15 comes with the paltry 6GB RAM.





Flagship Android never have that restrictive RAM problem, but keeping the processor cool aids for a smoother performance and makes the phone futureproof for whatever Samsung decides to do with the TOPS (trillion operations per second) count demand in future iterations of Galaxy AI and its Large Language Models.





The first third-party teardown of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 now allows us to take a look at the ingenious vapor chamber that Samsung concocted. It is very slim, and covers the whole of the battery pack in one half of the phone, as well as the motherboard, to transfer heat away from them in a rapid manner.









The Galaxy Z Flip 6 received an overall repairability score of 8 out of 10, meaning that despite its water-resistance certification, the Z Fold 6's innards are easily accessible with the right tools, not dunked in adhesive in a disorganized way as happens with many slim phones.





A repairability score of 8/10 means that any phone shop can swap out its battery or other components when their time comes with relative ease, ensuring the device's longevity.