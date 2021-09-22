Upset Tim Cook sends email to Apple employees about product leaks. The email leaked



Apple CEO Tim Cook once again made it clear that he is not happy with those who work at Apple and have a side hustle selling leaked information to those who pass these secrets on to Twitter tipsters and others. Cook wrote an email to employees last week and naturally, that missive leaked. Read by The Verge , Cook said in the email that Apple is doing "everything in our power to identify those who leaked" and he also stated that "people who leak confidential information do not belong" at Apple.







Cook was upset to see details of a global employee meeting, held last Friday, September 17th, leak. During the internal meeting, the executive announced that Apple would demand frequent COVID testing for Apple employees who have yet to receive a vaccination, but that the company would not force workers to get the jab. He also was not happy that details of his response to the judge's ruling in the Epic v. Apple bench trial were leaked

Cook's email to Apple employees warning them about leaks-leaked!







Cook wrote in his letter, "I want you to know that I share your frustration. These opportunities to connect as a team are really important. But they only work if we can trust that the content will stay within Apple. I want to reassure you that we are doing everything in our power to identify those who leaked. As you know, we do not tolerate disclosures of confidential information, whether it’s product IP or the details of a confidential meeting. We know that the leakers constitute a small number of people. We also know that people who leak confidential information do not belong here."









The executive added, "As we look forward, I want to thank you for all you’ve done to make our products a reality and all you will do to get them into customers’ hands. Yesterday we released iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8, and Friday marks the moment when we share some of our incredible new products with the world. There’s nothing better than that. We’ll continue to measure our contributions in the lives we change, the connections we foster, and the work we do to leave the world a better place." The executive added, "As we look forward, I want to thank you for all you’ve done to make our products a reality and all you will do to get them into customers’ hands. Yesterday we released iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8, and Friday marks the moment when we share some of our incredible new products with the world. There’s nothing better than that. We’ll continue to measure our contributions in the lives we change, the connections we foster, and the work we do to leave the world a better place."





Earlier this year, in an effort to stop leaks, Apple instructed its manufacturing partners Foxconn and Wistron, to conduct criminal background tests on all assembly line workers . Those found to have a criminal background would be banned from entering areas where unreleased Apple products are being developed and assembled. Additionally, all visitors to these factories must flash a government-issued ID, and guards must keep tabs on the movement of factory workers with possession of important components and products.

Apple asks its manufacturing partners to conduct criminal background tests on assembly line workers







There is a bit of inconsistency involved here. While Apple is promoting the privacy of its own employees by restricting the biometric information (like fingerprints) that Foxconn and Wistron can collect from Apple employees visiting these facilities, it still wants its manufacturing partners to collect this data from its own employees.





The report that Apple held an internal meeting about leaks which itself leaked might have led you to experience deja vu. That's because back in 2017 the company held an internal seminar called " Stopping Leakers - Keeping Confidential at Apple ." It was hosted by employees from Apple's Global Security division. As you might have guessed, the seminar leaked.







Arguably, the worse year for Apple iPhone leaks came in 2013 when images of the different colored rear shells for the more affordable iPhone 5c leaked . Many of these iPhone 5c leaks were traced to Australia's Sonny Dickson, who at the time was a teenager.







In 2017, Dickson told Reuters that he had 5 to 10 sources inside China who purchased prototype parts from assembly line workers paying $250-$500 a pop. The sources sent him videos of the parts and sometimes they sent him the parts themselves. Today, Dickson has his own website on which he posts reviews.