Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements

Holding up the Huawei Mate XT tri-foldable smartphone
*Header image is referential and showcases the Huawei Mate XT. | Image credit — PhoneArena

After the boring iPhone 16 launch and the underwhelming Galaxy S25 reveal, tech enthusiasts are now holding out hope for the Samsung tri-foldable smartphone. This phone was all but confirmed at Galaxy Unpacked in January of this year when Samsung showed its outline alongside other products. But it seems that the Galaxy tri-foldable won’t be available everywhere.

An industry tipster has “confirmed” that the Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable will only be available in certain markets. Though it still isn’t known which markets this report pertains to, it isn't all too surprising in fact. Samsung has already planned a very limited production run for its tri-fold phone because it doesn’t expect much demand due to the cost.

Following the Huawei Mate XT — which saw its price jump to ridiculous levels — this makes perfect sense in my opinion. However the tipster claims that Samsung is keeping the door open to the possibility of making its tri-foldable available worldwide according to sales. If the phone does well then we may very well see it become a staple of the company that is available globally.

Video Thumbnail
The Galaxy S25 series is a solid if somewhat unimaginative iteration. | Video credit — Samsung

Furthermore Samsung’s tri-foldable will have the same crease visibility as the outgoing Galaxy Z Fold 6. This is very likely because creating a tri-folding phone is a lot harder than your traditional foldable and crease improvements were deemed unfeasible. The Galaxy tri-fold will however share some design improvements with the Galaxy Z Fold 7: mainly for the frame.

There will also allegedly be cameras placed in the center of the phone. This probably means that the middle screen will feature cameras for a more centered photography angle. Lastly the Galaxy tri-foldable will feature the same ringed camera design as the Z Fold 7. Let’s hope that Samsung doesn’t take inspiration from the S25 series for that and go with rings that are glued on.

A tri-foldable phone from Samsung should tide over enthusiasts who were let down by the Galaxy S25 lineup. The S25 series has a lot of improvements going on in the background but it doesn’t have that wow factor that a bombastic new product brings with it.

Samsung promised a diverse set of foldables this year and I think that we’re in for a treat.
