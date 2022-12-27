Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

Samsung is reportedly testing One UI 5.1; Galaxy S23 line should get it first

Last month, Samsung was reportedly wrapping up its work on its One UI 5.1 user interface for the upcoming Galaxy S23 series. Even though the new version of the UI would debut on the Galaxy S23 models, SamMobile reports that Samsung is testing new firmware on this year's Galaxy S22 line. Running new firmware version S90xEXXU2CVL7, which surfaced on Samsung's servers, One UI 5.1 could be made available to the Galaxy S22 series shortly after the Galaxy S23 line is released.

One UI 5.1 would be the manufacturer's first major update following the release of Android 13 to compatible Samsung handsets. We could see the update include more customizations for the lock screen, something that Samsung hinted at a few months ago. Also, Samsung might include its versions of some of the new features found in the Android 13 quarterly platform release (QPR) 1 which was dropped by Google earlier this month.


The latest rumor calls for Samsung to introduce the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and, Galaxy S23 Ultra on February 1st. That would coincide with a release date of February 10th or February 17th. As usual, the top-of-the-line unit is garnering most of the attention via leaks as we could see Samsung equip the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a 200MP camera sensor. On Christmas Day, promotional images of the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23+ leaked.

All three Galaxy S23 models are expected to be powered by an overclocked Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset manufactured by Samsung Foundry. The SoCs used on the line will supposedly feature a high-performance X-3 core running at a clock speed of 3.32GHz compared to the 3.2GHz clock speed that the regular version of the chip will use. Samsung Foundry's top rival, TSMC, will churn out the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips that are not overclocked. Both versions of the chip will be produced using a 4nm process node.

Last December, the same story about Samsung working on One UI 4.1 was making the rounds, and the following month the rumor mill was generating more talk about Samsung preparing the update for the Galaxy S22. By the time April rolled around, Sammy was pushing out One UI 4.1 for the Galaxy S10 series in the states.
