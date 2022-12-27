Samsung is reportedly testing One UI 5.1; Galaxy S23 line should get it first

















All three Galaxy S23 models are expected to be powered by an overclocked Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset manufactured by Samsung Foundry. The SoCs used on the line will supposedly feature a high-performance X-3 core running at a clock speed of 3.32GHz compared to the 3.2GHz clock speed that the regular version of the chip will use. Samsung Foundry's top rival, TSMC, will churn out the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips that are not overclocked. Both versions of the chip will be produced using a 4nm process node.



