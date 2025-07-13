Boost Mobile's deal reduces first two months of unlimited service to $10 per month

Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 40% off!
How would you like to pa only $10 a month for unlimited talk, text, and data from Boost Mobile? The carrier has a special deal where you can pay $10 per month for your first two months. After that, you'll be charged $25 per month for the same unlimited plan. For the first 12 months, that works out to $22.50 per month. Once the price reverts to the usual $25 after the first two months at $10, it will stay at $25 forever.

Pay only $10 per month during the first two months of Boost&#039;s $25/Month Forever plan. | Image credit-Boost Mobile - Boost Mobile&#039;s deal reduces first two months of unlimited service to $10 per month
Pay only $10 per month during the first two months of Boost's $25/Month Forever plan. | Image credit-Boost Mobile

To get that $25 monthly price once the two months at $10 expire, you will have to agree to use AutoPay to snag a $5 discount. If you turn off AutoPay, the price will be $30 per month. As long as you are not financing a device through Boost, there is no contract, and you can cancel at any time. This is important. You are entitled to 30GB of high-speed premium data each month. Once you consume more than the 30GB of premium data you're given, your data speed could be seriously throttled to 512kbps.

You can choose from as many as 9 add on features:

  • Hotspot-turns your phone into a high-speed Wi-Fi access point and draws from your plan's high-speed data allotment. ($10/month).
  • High Speed Data-available as a monthly recurring extra, you can get extra high-speed data in 10GB increments. ($10/month).
  • Premium Visual Voicemail-your voicemail can be transcribed to text; available for messages in English and Spanish. ($3/month).
  • Global Talk & Text-make phone calls to over 100+ countries and texts to over 191+ countries/destinations. ($10/month).
  • North America Connect-get unlimited talk and text in Canada and Mexico. Comes with 5GB of data while roaming in Canada and Mexico. ($10/month).
  • Global Roaming-when traveling out of the country, you can stay in touch with friends and family back home. (Introductory price $20/month).
  • Boost Protect-protects your phone from loss, damage, or theft. ($8/month). 
  • Boost Family Guard-a parental control app that allows parents to track their children's devices, view their location history, set up safety zones, and regulate screen time. ($10 month).
  • Boost Secure Connect-use this feature to safeguard your data, protect your privacy, and guarantee uninterrupted connectivity. ($4/month).

After the first two months, you will either continue the service at $25 per month ($30 without AutoPay) or cancel. 5G service requires a 5G compatible device, and 5G service is not available everywhere. Apple iPhone users must have a device running iOS 15.2 or later.

For more information on this deal, visit Boost Mobile online.

