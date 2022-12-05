Google’s latest Feature Drop brings more new features to Pixel phones, Watch and Buds

Cyber Week: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra

If you’re running a Pixel phone as your daily driver, paired with a Pixel Watch and/or Pixel Buds, then you probably know that Google is rolling out Feature Drop updates that bring new features on a monthly basis.

Regardless of which of Google’s Pixel products you’re using, you’ll be getting some interesting new features in December, the search giant announced today. The first to get this Feature Drop are those who own the Pixel 4a through the latest Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Pixel Watch users are also getting the update today.

Speaking of Pixel Watch, this is the first Feature Drop to include improvements for Google’s smartwatch. Moreover, Google revealed that this is the biggest Feature Drop update to date, so expect a bucketload of new features to hit your Pixel device.

First off, Google announced that with December Feature drop, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will include VPN by Google One completely free. Additionally, the update brings new unified security and privacy settings, where Pixel phone users can see risk levels and other information all in one place.

The new security and privacy settings also include new action cards meant to inform users of any security risks and advise them about how to enhance their privacy and security. But wait, there’s more!

Clear calling, a new feature that enhances the other caller’s voice and reduces background noise, is headed to Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro today. The new feature is made possible by the Tensor G2 chipset embedded in both phones.



Another smaller improvement included in the update concerns the Recorder app on the Pixel 6 or newer models. The app can now identify and label each speaker, as well as insert line breaks when the speaker changes. The new tricks are especially useful when recording interviews or a conversation with multiple people.

As mentioned earlier, the update also includes a bunch of improvements for the Pixel Watch. First off, the Fitbit Sleep Profile is now available for Pixel Watch. Keep in mind though that this is a Fitbit Premium feature, so you’ll have to pay for it. If you decide to go for Fitbit Premium, Sleep Profile takes into account 10 different aspects of sleep. Keep in mind though that you’ll receive the first results after wearing your Pixel Watch while sleeping for at least 14 nights.

Furthermore, three new Curated Culture wallpapers are making their way to Pixel phones and Watch. Also, Google’s new Live Bloom wallpaper collection expands with new images. Pixel Watch users will be getting a new suite of new tiles for popular apps to make important accessible quicker. On top of that, a new Sunrise/Sunset Tile from the Weather app has been added on the Pixel Watch, along with the ability to pin up to five contacts from Favorites in the Contacts app.


These are some of the most important new features coming to Pixel phones, Watch and Buds, but there are a lot more included in the update. For example, the digital car key feature can now be shared with friends and family who need access to the vehicle. Thanks to the latest update, users can share their digital car key across Pixel and iPhone, and soon on select phones with Android 12 and up.

The December Feature Drop introduces a more powerful search on Pixel 4a and newer Pixel phones to further speed up the process of finding what you’re looking for. The same update adds support for Voice Message Transcription in Messages for Pixel 4a and newer Pixel phones, as well as support for an extra language (French) for Grammar Check on Gboard. Finally, Live Translate has been improved to make it possible to translate texts in messaging apps in five more languages: Arabic, Persian, Swedish, Vietnamese, and Danish.
