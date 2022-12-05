Google’s latest Feature Drop brings more new features to Pixel phones, Watch and Buds





As mentioned earlier, the update also includes a bunch of improvements for the Pixel Watch. First off, the Fitbit Sleep Profile is now available for Pixel Watch. Keep in mind though that this is a Fitbit Premium feature, so you’ll have to pay for it. If you decide to go for Fitbit Premium, Sleep Profile takes into account 10 different aspects of sleep. Keep in mind though that you’ll receive the first results after wearing your Pixel Watch while sleeping for at least 14 nights.



Furthermore, three new Curated Culture wallpapers are making their way to Pixel phones and Watch. Also,



Furthermore, three new Curated Culture wallpapers are making their way to Pixel phones and Watch. Also, Google ’s new Live Bloom wallpaper collection expands with new images. Pixel Watch users will be getting a new suite of new tiles for popular apps to make important accessible quicker. On top of that, a new Sunrise/Sunset Tile from the Weather app has been added on the Pixel Watch, along with the ability to pin up to five contacts from Favorites in the Contacts app.





The December Feature Drop introduces a more powerful search on Pixel 4a and newer Pixel phones to further speed up the process of finding what you’re looking for. The same update adds support for Voice Message Transcription in Messages for Pixel 4a and newer Pixel phones, as well as support for an extra language (French) for Grammar Check on These are some of the most important new features coming to Pixel phones, Watch and Buds , but there are a lot more included in the update. For example, the digital car key feature can now be shared with friends and family who need access to the vehicle. Thanks to the latest update, users can share their digital car key across Pixel and iPhone, and soon on select phones with Android 12 and up.The December Feature Drop introduces a more powerful search on Pixel 4a and newer Pixel phones to further speed up the process of finding what you’re looking for. The same update adds support for Voice Message Transcription in Messages for Pixel 4a and newer Pixel phones, as well as support for an extra language (French) for Grammar Check on Gboard . Finally, Live Translate has been improved to make it possible to translate texts in messaging apps in five more languages: Arabic, Persian, Swedish, Vietnamese, and Danish.

Another smaller improvement included in the update concerns the Recorder app on the Pixel 6 or newer models. The app can now identify and label each speaker, as well as insert line breaks when the speaker changes. The new tricks are especially useful when recording interviews or a conversation with multiple people.