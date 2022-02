Samsung is showing off! Why Galaxy S22 Ultra is so different from the S22 Plus and S22

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is different so it can stand out of the three, justify its high price





Here we are – following another exciting Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, we can look forward to three new flagship Android phones: the Galaxy S22 Galaxy S22 Plus , Galaxy S22 Ultra. Those are now available for preorder, and will be shipping starting February 25.Whether you're a big Samsung fan or not, it's hard to deny that one phone in the Korean company's newest Galaxy S series – the Galaxy S22 Ultra – stands out quite a bit. It was not only the main focus of the Galaxy Unpacked event , but it's quite visibly different in design from the other two.The base Galaxy S22, along with the S22 Plus, are very similar to their predecessors. At first glance – just your run-of-the-mill yearly flagship upgrade – nothing too special. The kind of seemingly incremental yearly upgrade we also see from Apple.But why does the Galaxy S22 Ultra have a whole different design, despite belonging in the same S series family? Unlike the other two, the S22 Ultra has curved display edges, no camera module on the back – just lonely cameras popping out – each acting as their own individual bump on an otherwise minimalist back plate.And most notably – the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the only one to have a built-in S Pen stylus, one that slots into the phone itself, so it can always be with you, should you need it. And there's already a massive hint as to why the S22 Ultra is so different from the other two S series phones.But we'll start off with a more cynical reason for the S22 Ultra's uniqueness in the family, but a valid reason nonetheless…Let's face it – in past Galaxy S generations it wasn't immediately obvious what made the S21 Ultra , for example, special next to the S21 Plus and S21, aside from its larger size.But now, the Galaxy S22 Ultra isn't just a bigger phone that starts at $1,200 and goes up to $1,600 if you spec it out, but visibly way more than that, way more than the other two S phones.You're likely a phone enthusiast who keeps up with what's happening, but imagine this – if the S22 Ultra doesn't stand out – the average buyer just sees three similar phones, different only in size.But with the S22 series they'll see two similar and familiar phones, and one – the most expensive one – exuding a unique vibe, like it really means business. As it should, since aside from a bigger screen it has the biggest battery, the brightest display, the highest storage option – a whole terabyte, an extra fourth camera with 10X zoom, a much higher-megapixel front camera, oh and what's that on the bottom again?...