Samsung should grow up and stop with the small-scale experiments already!

Even more intriguingly, Even more intriguingly, Samsung 's rookie effort in this sub-sub-category is widely expected to look different from the pioneering Huawei Mate XT, adopting a so-called "G Type" design rather than an S-shaped form factor and thus quite possibly aiming to blaze a trail of its own... unless, of course, someone beats the market leader to the punch.





But here's what I don't understand:

What is Samsung looking to accomplish here?





For those of you unfamiliar with the aforementioned Huawei Mate XT , the concept is pretty simple... albeit also decidedly eccentric and experimental. Instead of folding in half, like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and so many other book-style gadgets released by so many different brands over the last few years, this bad boy folds twice, splitting the massive 10.2-inch display in three rather than just two parts.





While far from what we'd call a perfected product with a truly usable and reliable design, the Mate XT employs two hinges with distinct folding mechanisms. At least in theory, I'm sure that you can imagine finding something to do on 6.4 inches of screen real estate when the device is folded and on 7.9 inches when it's partially unfolded in addition to when you might need to take advantage of that glorious full 10.2-inch size.



Samsung, on the other hand, is reportedly planning to use the same folding method for both hinges, which would create a nice and natural protection for a huge rumored 12.4-inch panel while negatively impacting the product's versatility in a major way. If the first-ever tri-fold Galaxy is indeed an entirely in-folding affair as all recent rumors suggest instead of folding once inward and once outward, can you imagine any realistic use case for it in its partially unfolded form? I can't either.





The time for limited-scale experiments should be behind Samsung by now





Am I saying that Samsung should be gunning for Galaxy S24 or S25 series production numbers here? Absolutely not. I totally understand this is a very tricky and very costly device to make, which is part of the reason why I don't think it should happen. Not now, at least, and probably not in 2026 either.





Am I saying that Samsung should avoid any and all design gambles? Also absolutely not, especially in the foldable market. But the company has to move on from a strategy based on the old "throw everything at the wall and see what sticks" theory, and boldly embrace its true trendsetter position.



if Samsung truly thinks that tri-fold devices are the future and when and only when they can be manufactured in the millions should they actually see daylight. Until then, the Korea-based tech giant would be much wiser to start treating all (major) markets equally instead of giving its homeland and China preferential treatment and focus on making the global If and onlySamsung truly thinks that tri-fold devices are the future and when and onlythey can be manufactured in the millions should they actually see daylight. Until then, the Korea-based tech giant would be much wiser to start treating all (major) markets equally instead of giving its homeland and China preferential treatment and focus on making the global Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 "special."





This all goes for the Galaxy S25 Slim as well, which should roll out in a much bigger number than the recently reported 3 million too... or not roll out at all. Now that's the kind of risk I want Samsung to take and prove it can turn everything it releases in gold (for the masses) rather than timidly testing the waters like an industry noob.