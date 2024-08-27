Samsung should make the Galaxy Ring repairable or it is risking its future

Galaxy Ring

Is there a solution?

So, manufacturers like Oura – the current leader in the market whose smart rings are also non-repairable – and Samsung need to start considering how to make their devices repairable if they want to keep selling them in the EU.I think so. Increasing investments in research and development to create more sustainable and repairable tech products could be a key step toward finding the right balance between durability, sleek design, and repairability.Also, if the technology isn’t quite there yet, we should at least discuss the concept of extended producer responsibility (EPR) more often. This approach makes manufacturers accountable for the entire lifecycle of their products, including recycling and disposal.Meanwhile, Samsung could add theto its Trade-In program. That way, customers won’t feel as frustrated when their $399 smart ring dies after a couple of years – they could get a discount on a new one. Samsung could also recycle materials from old rings to help manage e-waste. However, this might be a temporary fix only until the EU law takes effect.